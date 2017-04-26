Kathi Sottosanti, mom of five, 53, breaks records in recent NJ powerlifting competition

Iron Beauty Co-Founder and Veteran fitness guru and life coach raises the bar for mastering your potential at any age

Spend just a few moments in the company of Kathi Sottosanti and her warm blue eyes and serene, heart-wide-open aura will disarm you, melting away your anxiety. So agree any of her dozens of devoted clients who depend upon the fitness and wellness guru’s sage advice and gentle, no-excuses coaching to stay the course on their own personal journeys.

And yet this petite professional is at home among the burliest of the buff, the most formidable of the fittest – in fact, with the flash of a brilliant smile and a bit of steely focus, she could pick up any one of these hard-bodied hombres – right off the ground, that is!

On April 9th, the 53-year-old mother of five children, ages 11 through 19, competed in The World Natural Powerlifting Federation: WNPF New Jersey Drug Free Powerlifting, where she broke her own state records and personal records in three categories – squat, bench press and deadlift – landing her the coveted first place in the 148-weight class, 50 – 54 age group.

The weightlifting challenge brought her face to face with her younger-self – from six months ago – when she set world records in her age/weight class at the WNPF World competition. In this most recent event, Kathi smashed her former personal record, an accomplishment she relishes as the reward for her unwavering self-discipline and eagle-eyed focus.

Kathi is the founding partner of Iron Beauty, based in Mountainside, New Jersey, a highly sought after life coaching and personal training partnership. She launched Iron Beauty with her best friend, Kathy Claudino, 52, also an award-winning body-builder and fitness fanatic who, like Kathi, possesses a physique that women of ANY age – never mind 50+ – would kill to have. Kathy C. complements Iron Beauty’s holistic services by offering personalized 1 to 1 fitness coaching, nutrition goals, and meal plans.

“Pushing my body to its limits through fitness has completely rewired my brain for the better,” the beautiful blonde Kathy shares, “I want to share my secrets of success with other men and women who want to drastically improve their lives no matter what their current circumstances.”

Kathi Sottosanti is an Empath life coach, “which sounds rather new age”, she admits, “but basically means I have the innate ability to tune-in to my clients’ energy and emotions, much like a close friend can “sense” you from across the miles. It allows me to zero in on my clients’ self-defeating behaviors more readily, and to better guide them in unknotting the complex emotions, triggers, and pain points that keep them from meeting their personal goals, in life, love, and in the gym.”

Iron Beauty’s advice for those of us approaching middle-age or beyond who crave serious change, but are lacking motivation or perhaps too mired in self-doubt?

“You have the ability to change your body at any age! 50 is just the beginning. Kathy competed on stage for the first time at 51 and I started powerlifting at 49 with my first competition at 52,” Kathi explains. “You need to catch the fire, let it consume you, and let nothing stop you – lest of all yourself – from reaching your goals.”

Both Kathi and Kathy will continue to compete in powerlifting and bodybuilding, pushing themselves and each other ever further, setting goals ever higher – and they hope to inspire other men and women to join them in the challenge!

