Kat & Maus, A Top Beverly Hills Criminal Defense Attorney Schemes for a Way to Test Wife’s Loyalty

Lawyer Mark Bell becomes obsessed with proving his wife’s loyalty after discovering her journals and photos which show a sexual appetite she has never shared – with him.

Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada (PRUnderground) February 6th, 2018

The new novel Kat & Maus is a remarkable emotional, physical and sensual journey.

Mark Bell is a top Beverly Hills criminal defense attorney. He becomes obsessed with testing his wife Kat’s loyalty after discovering her journals and photos which show a sexual appetite she has never shared – with him. Mark broods over Kat’s journals – until fate provides a way for him to test her loyalty.

It’s brilliant, as long as long as Kat never finds out.

Set in Beverly Hills and Lake Louise, a five-star ski resort in Canada, Kat & Maus is a visual and erotic feast which follows Kat’s transformation from unhappy trophy wife through an acrimonious divorce, her traumatic love affair with Finn Maus, and her feminist empowerment as an independent business woman.

From the authors of the gripping legal thriller K-Town Confidential.

