Kansas City Author, Grace LaJoy Henderson, Reunites With Her Mother After 50 years

Grace LaJoy was separated from her mother when she was 2 years old and the two have finally reunited after 5 painful decades.

Kansas City, MO (PRUnderground) March 29th, 2018

Seasoned author, Grace LaJoy Henderson, is a true inspiration for others who aspire to make a positive impact in the 21st century. Known for her popular children’s book series entitled ‘The Gracie Series’, she has made significant contributions with her illustrated storybooks featuring African American characters. Moreover, she has recently announced that she reunited with her mother after half a century and she is very excited about the reunion.

“50 years ago, my mother left me and my siblings with our father and I was only 2 at that time, and after that I spent some time in foster care. Life moved on and even after I became a mother, I continued my search for my mom. When I knew she would be in her 80’s, I became discouraged and pretty much gave up hope of ever finding her alive. But, I decided to search for my mother one last time.” Said Grace LaJoy.

She finally found her mother after 50 years on Friday, March 2, 2018, and she was overjoyed to learn that she is alive and well.

“In 2009, I shared my foster care story in a book entitled A Gifted Child in Foster Care: A Story of Resilience and I wrote this story under the impression that I would never, ever see my mother again. Whenever I spoke to groups, I told them ‘my mother never came back and I never saw her again.’ Now, all of that has changed!” She said. Her story offers hope to others who may be in search of a long-lost loved one. Even after becoming discouraged, she tried searching again and now she has finally reunited with her mother, who is 81 years of age.

During the heartfelt reunion, Grace LaJoy listened as her mother recalled some moments from when they were together 50 years ago. Afterwards, she reported her mother was nice, quiet and very easygoing. Grace’s future desire includes spending more time talking with her mother and getting to know her better. Moreover, she has been receiving many well wishes from people who are happy for her and who feel inspired by her story of finding her mother after five painful decades.

Over the years, Grace used writing as therapy to deal with the pain of living without a mother and she has written more than 25 books and over 200 poems and songs. All of her books are designed to bring inspiration, encouragement and laughter to others. Her poems and songs include messages about forgiveness and “A Mother’s Love”.

