Kanino Drops New Track “DAY1Z”

The Future is Bright for Australian Hip Hop Artist

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) June 22nd, 2018

With his new track “DAY1Z,” Kanino reaches new heights in Australian hip hop. A club banger with immense energy, “DAY1Z” has multiple tones and flows to keep the listener fully engaged. The lyrics of “DAY1Z” celebrate those ride-or-die friends who have been supportive from the start.

As an independent artist, Kanino takes full control of everything from writing to recording to mixing and mastering his own songs. His efforts to maintain his original sound prove his dedication to his craft. For listeners of the hip hop/urban genre, Kanino is an artist to watch.

The release of “DAY1Z” is only the beginning for Kanino. His upcoming projects include a music video for his single “Bruce Wayne” featuring Noah Scharf and a new song with U.S. rappers Stitches and DAX entitled “Highlight.”

About Kanino

Kanino is a hip hop/urban artist based in Sydney, Australia. With the release of new track “DAY1Z,” he is looking to change the game in Australian hip hop. Kanino is a rising artist who has worked with American rappers Stitches and DAX. He proves to be an all-around talent by writing, recording, mixing and mastering his own songs.

Listen to “DAY1Z”:

https://itunes.apple.com/album/day1z-single/1397661580

https://open.spotify.com/track/1HTx5WvZtxcOVDkmjdQ197?si=vhx-qDG7QuqLcMMyQFZ8tAFollow

Kanino on social media:

https://www.instagram.com/kanino__

About AMW Group

