Kalia Floors Expands Inventory To Include New Wide Plank Hardwood Floors

Kalia Flooring offers discount wood flooring, tile, countertops, and more. The Utah company now offers wide plank floors in affordable engineered hardwood.

(PRUnderground) April 25th, 2017

Kalia Flooring and Design Center in Murray, Utah offers discount hardwood flooring as well as custom design and space planning. The company also offers low prices on carpet, tile, cabinets, solid surface countertops, tile, rugs, window coverings and more. Kalia Flooring is pleased to announce its new wide plank hardwood flooring to diversify its inventory and allow customers greater customization options.

Kalia Flooring and Design Center specializes in bringing beauty and warmth to homes by offering genuine hardwood flooring. The company offers a no-pressure atmosphere, allowing customers to decide at their own pace on supplies for a host of renovation projects, ranging from kitchen backsplashes to new solid wood flooring for an entire home. Kalia’s design and space planning services help patrons through the remodeling process.

As people get tired of strip flooring, wide plank hardwood floors evoke a feeling of quality, craftsmanship, sturdiness, and tradition. People typically think of rustic cabins or old, historic homes in association with wide plank floors, but the planks are currently trending as a hot new look for today’s homes.

Wide plank hardwood flooring has been considered expensive in the past, but thanks to the entry of engineered hardwood to the market, people can install the classic flooring without breaking the bank. Engineered hardwood features real wood veneer over a composite base layer that supports the surface. The composite layer is designed with more strength and durability than a solid wood base. Engineered hardwood is installed the same way as solid wood-glued, nailed, or floating. It can be installed over concrete and can help mitigate moisture issues. It is regarded as more environmentally-friendly than solid wood.

“We are excited to be offering the stylish option of wide plank flooring to our customers,” said Scott Heath, Kalia Floors owner. “The engineered hardwood planks look just the same as the solid wood variety, but they cost a fraction of the price.”

For hardwood floor installatio nand other home remodeling upgrades, Kalia Floors is ready to provide customers with the resources and knowledge they need. To learn more, visit www.KaliaFloors.com. See the center in person at 5645 South Commerce Drive in Murray, Utah or call 1-801-263-9600.

About Kalia Floors

Kalia Flooring and Design Center offer carpet installation and sales throughout Park City to Salt Lake City, and the greater Northern Utah metro.