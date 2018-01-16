Justin Timberlake Promo Code for JT "Man of the Woods" Tour Dates Issued by TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has cheap Justin Timberlake (JT) tickets for his 2018 tour. This trusted ticket site encourages fans to use promo/offer/coupon code JUSTIN2018.

Loso Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) January 16th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Justin Timberlake tickets in connection with his exciting 2018 “Man of the Woods” tour. This tour is in support of his new album with he same name scheduled to be released early next month. JT will also be the headliner at Super Bowl LII at the new state-of-the-art US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN on Sunday, February 4th.

2018 “Man of the Woods Tour” Dates:

March 13 — Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre

March 18 — Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

March 21 — New York, NY (NYC) at Madison Square Garden (MSG)

March 25 — Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

March 27 — Chicago, IL at United Center

March 31 — Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena

Apr. 2 — Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

Apr. 4 — Boston, MA at TD Garden

Apr. 8 — Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

Apr. 12 — Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Apr. 14 — Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena

Apr. 24 — San Jose, CA at SAP Center

Apr. 28 — Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

May 2 — Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 5 — Tulsa, OK at BOK Center

May 7 — Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena

May 9 — Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

May 11 — Atlanta, GA at Infinite Energy Arena

May 14 — Orlando, FL at Amway Center

May 15 — Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

May 18 — Miami, FL at American Airlines Arena

May 19 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL at BB&T Center

May 23 — Houston, TX at Toyota Center

May 27 — Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

May 30 — Memphis, TN at FedEx Forum

Justin Timberlake is an American singer-songwriter, actor and record producer. He hails from Tennessee and he was on the TV shows Star Search and The All-New Mickey Mouse Club when he was a child. He had a highly successful career as a lead vocalist with NSYNC In the late 1990s. Later, this beloved music artist adopted a more mature image as a solo artist.

Some of Timberlake’s most popular songs over the years include: “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from Trolls in 2016, “Cry Me a River” from Justified in 2002, “True Colors” from Trolls in 2016, “Rock Your Body” from Justified in 2002 and “Suit and Tie” from 20/20 Experience in 2013. His first two albums both exceeded sales of 10 million copies. From 2008 through 2012, he put his music career on hold and focused on his acting career. He held starring roles in the following movies: The Social Network, Bad Teacher, Friends with Benefits, and In Time.

He returned to his music career in 2013 and went on tour in conjunction with his 20/20 Experience tour. To the delight of his fans, this exceptionally talented musician will be touring again in 2018 in support of his newest album, Man of the Woods.

