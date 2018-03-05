Just Released, the Autobiography of Lawrence H. “Larry” Lee Entitled, Riding For The Brand

Longmont, CO (PRUnderground) March 5th, 2018

The release of the new book, Riding for the Brand by Lawrence H. Lee makes its way to the mainstream. An autobiography, the book tells the story of Larry who started working for Western Airlines at the age of 16 as a baggage handler. He eventually became CEO and Chairman of the Board. He then led the company during turbulent times. He was responsible for establishing a “hub” in Salt Lake City, Utah and did so in just three months with very little capital. The innovator believed in miracles and knew they could happen with hard work and dedication. He was instrumental in negotiations with Western’s five union groups and led the airline back from the brink of bankruptcy to record-setting profitability.

“With all of the negative examples of reckless and greedy corporate leaders in America that we hear of these days, a leader occasionally comes forward who is motivated not by what or how much he can get, but what he can give. Such a man was my good friend, Lawrence H. Lee.” – Captain Duane B. Gerrard

“In this book, readers encounter a visionary, a powerful leader, and they share in the many lessons from the author’s life. The writing is filled with wisdom and leadership insights that can help anyone create winning strategies and leadership skills.” – Arya Fomonyuy for Readers’ Favorite

Riding for the Brand is available at Amazon, BookBaby, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.

About Lawrence H. Lee

Larry Lee is a former CEO and Chairman of the Board for Western Airlines and the author of Riding For The Brand.