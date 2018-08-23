Just Released Information Security Policies and Procedures for DFARS NIST 800-171 Now Available for Download from the Security Experts at FLANK

FLANK offers an incredibly comprehensive set of DFARS NIST 800-171 information security policies and procedures for instant download containing hundreds of high-quality documents for today’s demanding compliance needs.

Dallas, TX (PRUnderground) August 23rd, 2018

FLANK offers an incredibly comprehensive set of DFARS NIST 800-171 information security policies and procedures for instant download containing hundreds of high-quality documents for today’s demanding compliance needs. DFARS UCTI 252.204-7012, Safeguarding of Unclassified Controlled Technical Information, a strict mandate put forth by the federal government for contractors and subcontractors working with various forms of unclassified materials.

Specifically, it requires adequate security measures to be in place at all times for ensuring the safety and security of “controlled technical documentation”. The solution for meeting DFARS UCTI compliance is to download the DFARS 800-171 Compliance Toolkit today from FLANK, the industry leaders for federal information security policies, procedures, forms, checklists, and more.

Available for instant download, the DFARS 800-171 Compliance Toolkit today comes complete with the following documentation:

Hundreds of industry leading information security, operational, and business specific policies, procedures, forms, checklists, templates, provisioning and hardening documents, and more.

Security Awareness Training material, social media policies, and more.

Numerous operational policy templates also.

And so much more.

About FLANK

Compliance can be incredibly difficult, challenging and taxing – we more than understand – and its why businesses around the world turn to FLANK for helping with a myriad of regulatory issues, ranging from comprehensive information security policies and procedures writing to security awareness training, and so much more. Don’t trust your critical compliance needs to just anybody, work with the global experts who’ve gained a reputation as hard-working, intelligent, and extremely knowledgeable professionals that are truly second to none.