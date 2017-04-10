Jupiter Plastic Surgeon Featured in Recent Zwivel Article with Other Expert Surgeons (Dr. Mardirossian)

Expert surgeon panel featured in recent article in Zwivel included Jupiter plastic surgeon Vartan Mardirossian from Palm Beach Plastics.

Jupiter, FL (PRUnderground) April 10th, 2017

Plastic surgeons’ careers involve far more than cosmetic procedures. In fact, from time to time, they’re charged with the task of reconstructive surgery that can relieve pain and restore self-confidence. Recently, a group of exert plastic surgeons were featured in an article in Zwivel to discuss the new scar treatments used to help a victim of the Vietnam war recover from burns caused by napalm.

Kim Phuc was only nine years old when she was burned by hot napalm falling through the air in 1972. Since then, she’s dealt with physical and emotional pain caused by the significant scarring over most of her body. Recently, Phuc completed laser therapy which helped heal both her mind and body, and in response to this, Zwivel talked to several plastic surgeons about their approaches to such significant scarring. Dr. Vartan Mardirossian of Palm Beach Plastics was one of those surgeons.

Dr. Mardirossian said he treats his patients with dermabrasion and scar excision, especially when those scars are caused by trauma, as was the case with Kim Phuc, or by bites and lacerations. Per Mardirossian, scar prevention begins in the operating room; surgeons should be meticulous when it comes to closing these incisions. Six months later, any remaining scarring can be corrected either via dermabrasion or scar excision, depending on the severity of the case.

Dermabrasion helps to reduce the raised texture of certain types of scars, which makes them far less noticeable. This requires a local anesthetic and then the removal of the outermost layer of skin. Scar excision, on the other hand, is the better choice when scars are longer than 5mm. Because the human eye cannot perceive scars less than 5mm in length, breaking scars down into chunks can help them blend with the skin.

About Mardirossian Facial Aesthetics

Mardirossian Facial Aesthetics in Jupiter Florida, specializing in facial cosmetic surgery including facial feminization. Please visit our website http://palmbeachplastics.com for a free consultation.