JTPE Presents Pedosa ECO, the World’s First Modular Internet-of-Things Ecosystem

Hong Kong SAR, China (PRUnderground) December 4th, 2017

Jet Tung-Pedosa Enterprises (JTPE), founded by 15-year-old Jordan Fung, presents their latest product – the Pedosa ECO, which is the world’s first modular Internet-of-Things ecosystem.

The Internet-of-Things has been gaining popularity in recent years. The concept of connecting any device you can think of to the Internet has been implemented both in industrial and domestic settings to solve numerous problems through automation and big data analysation. However, the implementation of such a system involved the use of a lot of resources and technical expertise, and was once only available to large corporations.

The product, which implements the company’s patent-pending technology MADS or “Modular Application Development System”, introduces a world where things are separated into individual “modules”, each having their own capabilities. By combining multiple Modules, anyone can build their own Internet-of-Things applications called “ecosystems” to solve specific needs and problems. It equips everyone with the ability to contribute in shaping the smart city and lifestyle of the future.

The Pedosa ECO features the world’s first online development platform enabling hardware, cloud, and software development all-in-one place. It runs directly inside the user’s browser and requires no additional software to be installed. On the platform, the user builds the Ecosystem by setting up the 3 types of Modules: Hardware Modules which are electronics parts providing sensory, interactive, and connectivity functions to the Ecosystem; Software Modules which are apps that could be ran on mobile phones, tablets, and computers to facilitate the user’s interaction with the Ecosystem; and Cloud Modules which provide cloud storage and analysation capabilities for the Ecosystem and act as a bridge between Hardware and Software Modules. After setting up the Modules, the user can establish relationships between them through the use of simple commands, thus forming the Ecosystem.

This promising technology has been awarded the United Nations World Summit Award in 2017 and the Hong Kong ICT Awards in 2016, as well several other international and regional awards.

“We are revolutionising the way individuals and groups interacted with technology.” said Jordan Fung, CEO, “We are amazed to see how people made their lives easier and their businesses more efficient using our technology.”

In addition to industrial, scientific, and consumer markets, the product is also promising in the STEM education market. The company have partnered with the Future School Alliance in Hong Kong and launched a pioneering educational programme utilising the Pedosa ECO in 8 schools, which aimed to raise student’s technology and creative abilities to solve daily life problems. The company will be launching a nation-wide educational programme in the coming school year.

About Jet Tung-Pedosa Enterprises

Founded in August 2012 and incorporated in April 2013, the company started as an online community where tens of thousands of innovators came together to make positive changes to the world. Since then, Jet Tung-Pedosa Enterprises have expanded ambitiously and globally in various fields, from consumer and educational technologies, to the Internet-of-Things, artificial intelligence, as well as digital media and records publishing. The company’s CEO and Founder, Jordan Fung, is a 15-year-old award-winning entrepreneur from Hong Kong. He founded Jet Tung-Pedosa Enterprises at the age of 9 and had since been featured on international media and had been awarded by the United Nations and the EU. He is passionate in promoting STEM education development in Hong Kong and had been invited to be the keynote speaker and lecturer at universities and international expos. Learn more at www.jordanfung.com.