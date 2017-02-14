jQuery Page Turning Tool FlipHTML5 Modernized the Online Reading Experience

For those who chase for the best reading experience, FlipHTML5 will be of the best choice. It could make the page flip content modern and fashion.

(PRUnderground) February 14th, 2017

Recent years, the online reading has become a trend. For FlipHTML5, in 2017, it is a year of challenging. Now, for the publishers and readers, here is the good news. FlipHTML5 jQuery page turning tool serves the readers with modern content. It helps to create 3D interactive flipbook for mobile devices.

FlipHTML5 jQuery page turning tool is designed to help publishers to win more loyal readers. It can help to convert PDF to realistic page flip content. It makes the reading with more relax and modern elements. For the content, FlipHTML5 enables the users to add videos, audios, flash, links and slide shows etc. to make the reading more engaging. For the layout, FlipHTML5 provides the book-like interface with custom settings. It is designed with multiple stylish templates, themes and backgrounds. Users can freely choose and customize the reading atmospheres.

There is a new way to publish the content online. FlipHTML5 jQuery flipbook creator offers the fabulous online platform for quick upload and social share. It can fast convert PDF to elegant page flip content with advanced setting. For this online platform, the users can manage the books as easy as in their website. With the latest upgrades, now the readers can download the online flipbooks in ZIP, EXE and Mac APP format.

To make it benefit more readers, FlipHML5 makes the publishing content mobile friendly. The online content can be reached easily no matter where the readers are, no matter when they would like to read. Also, the page flip content can be shared easily via emails and social media. For the book sellers and marketers, it is also a modern method to selling in FlipHTML5 platform. Its online bookcase can hold all the flipbooks and make a store for sellers with the books settings, Paypal settings and more.

For more about this jQuery page turning tool, just go to visit FlipHTML5 homepage.

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.