Josh Van Dyk’s Forward-Thinking Web Design Helps His Clients Captivate Prospects

Van Dyk is helping clients increase conversions with leading-edge design and strategies

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) August 17th, 2018

Josh Van Dyk has worked with clients around the world to create powerful website designs that have a single goal: turn prospects into customers.

Van Dyk’s clients include professionals and entrepreneurs who want to give their web presence a more serious face. The process begins with a simple question: “What’s the goal of your website?”

Typically, Van Dyk says that his clients want to turn their website’s visitors into customers. From that point, he creates original framework designs to take prospects through the process of becoming a customer.

This web design includes stunning imagery and a streamlined infrastructure, but it also digs deep to ensure the best search engine optimization (SEO) research and strategy, backlinking, security, calls to action (CTAs), and more. For example, digital design trends show that including video and written testimonials are effective, as well as video integration to connect with prospects.

Another feature that Van Dyk says websites must have: mobile responsiveness. More people than ever are surfing the web from their smartphones and tablets, and ensuring that a website can be viewed on those devices is critical. Search engines such as Google also show preference to responsive websites.

Van Dyk works one-on-one with his clients to ensure that they receive the strategy and design that works best within their industry and for their clients.

He also offers speaking services for summits, conferences, and more. During these events, Joshua VanDyk offers his insight into digital trends while offering practical knowledge about creating result-oriented websites.

Getting started with Van Dyk’s services are simple. Anyone can go to his website and connect with him. Information about Van Dyk’s digital marketing solutions and professional speaking can be found at https://www.joshvandyk.com. Joshua VanDyk is a professional consultant and speaker who shares his 10+ years of experience in digital marketing with companies of all sizes looking to take their marketing strategies to the most effective level.

About Josh Van Dyk Speaking & Training

Josh Van Dyk teaches creative entrepreneurs and small business owners how to achieve their goals by leveraging digital technology. He has a B.A. in Advertising & Marketing from Michigan State University and more than a decade of experience leading teams in the tech industry. Josh speaks nationally on the importance of getting found online, the latest web design trends, improving web conversion rates, and the best digital tools that can take your business to the next level.