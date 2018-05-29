Josh Van Dyk Speaking & Training Offers Highly Acclaimed Digital Marketing Solutions

Through his consulting and professional speaking, Josh Van Dyk helps clients and audiences stay abreast of leading-edge digital marketing strategies

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) May 28th, 2018

Josh Van Dyk Speaking & Training is a relatively new consulting agency, but the company has already taken numerous clients down a course for success.

Josh Van Dyk, the company’s owner and chief digital marketing expert, has more than a decade of experience helping clients take their companies down successful paths leveraging cutting-edge digital marketing strategies.

One major benefit of his service is that it lets clients do what they do best while outsourcing digital marketing. “Live in your genius, and outsource the rest,” said Van Dyk.

Some of the services Van Dyk offers include digital marketing strategy training and analysis, as well as full-scale digital solutions including rich website design, customer databases, mobile app solutions, and more. Joshua Van Dyk even helps clients implement exciting web features such as online booking and appointment reminders.

Vesna Matic, the founder of Visions for Life, said, “Josh is always a delight to work [with]. The team is great and always on top of things. I look forward to our next meeting.”

Another recent client, Execuwright founder Jennifer Wright, said, “I wanted to thank you for your help in getting my website setup. We launched it yesterday and I am so excited about how it turned out. Your team did such a great job. I am so excited about how I can start using it to continue to build my business.”

As opposed to offering cookie-cutter digital marketing strategies, Van Dyk’s solutions are all personalized based on the client’s needs. By putting the client’s specific needs first, Van Dyk delivers the best possible strategies for their situation. As a digital solutions expert, Van Dyk’s comprehensive services bring everything to the table for clients looking to gain real traction in the competitive yet critical online space.

“Is your website getting you clients or costing you clients?” said Van Dyk, putting things into perspective.

More information can be found at https://www.joshvandyk.com/.

About Josh Van Dyk Speaking & Training

Josh Van Dyk teaches creative entrepreneurs and small business owners how to achieve their goals by leveraging digital technology. He has a B.A. in Advertising & Marketing from Michigan State University and more than a decade of experience leading teams in the tech industry. Josh speaks nationally on the importance of getting found online, the latest web design trends, improving web conversion rates, and the best digital tools that can take your business to the next level.