Josh Van Dyk Divulged Must-Have Website Features to Convert Clients!

Josh Van Dyk offered insight into 3 things every website must include to be successful!

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) June 22nd, 2018

Josh Van Dyk is a professional consultant who takes clients’ goals and makes them realities when it comes to creating the perfect website. At a recent Jacki McLenaghan Pure Potentials Speakers Retreat, Van Dyk shared the three things that all successful websites have in common, as well as features that sales-driven websites offer.

For instance, Van Dyk indulged that the latest website design trends include elements such as calls to action (CTAs), amazing imagery, the ability to book online, an at-a-glance design, written and video testimonials, mobile responsiveness, and video integration. All of these features can help prospects convert into customers by moving them forward in the buying process.

According to Van Dyk, there are three things that powerful websites have in common: ease of being found through SEO strategies, backlinks, and security; visual aesthetics; and the ability to generate clients with strategic CTAs and layout.

Joshua Van Dyk offered this information before an audience of his peers, including business owners and professionals, and he encouraged anyone who wanted to reach website goals to connect with him, especially if they weren’t familiar with terms such as “SEO” and “backlinking”.

“Is your website making you money or costing you money?,” he asked. If a website isn’t invoking people to move forward toward making a purchase, then it’s likely costing money.

Joshua Van Dyk works with clients from all industries who want to leverage the latest digital marketing strategies to draw in new clients through their websites. Josh VanDyk specializes in helping clients reach their specific goals with individualized services. His digital marketing strategy and analysis services can be used to create powerful new web presences or enhance existing websites.

Josh VanDyk is also available for speaking engagements. Watch him speak on by checking out his youtube channel. More information can be found at https://www.joshvandyk.com/.

About Josh Van Dyk Speaking & Training

Josh Van Dyk teaches creative entrepreneurs and small business owners how to achieve their goals by leveraging digital technology. He has a B.A. in Advertising & Marketing from Michigan State University and more than a decade of experience leading teams in the tech industry. Josh speaks nationally on the importance of getting found online, the latest web design trends, improving web conversion rates, and the best digital tools that can take your business to the next level.