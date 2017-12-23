Josey Lane Dentistry Announces Special Package for Teeth Whitening

Carrollton, TX (PRUnderground) December 22nd, 2017

Josey Lane Dentistry is all set to offer discounts on teeth whitening procedures this Christmas. While speaking on the occasion, the PR manager said, “Tooth whitening is the number-one most preferred cosmetic dentistry procedure this season. Hence, we have decided to offer discounts in light of the holiday spirit.”

Josey Lane Dentistry has been serving as a one-stop shop for all dental needs at affordable prices for the past 10 years. According to a spokesman associated with the clinic, the office operates with the main aim of “providing a relaxing dental clinic experience that leaves you with a happier, healthier smile.” Their location Carrollton, Texas is the preferred choice for patients and families for multiple dental procedures like: preventive dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and restorative dentistry. It specializes in offering services like Invisalign and teeth whitening, as well.

Interested patients can visit the website for a special discount on a dental visit, and also for other promotions. An emergency hotline number is also available for reference. According to the official brochure, the clinic offers a range of services broadly classified in preventive and restorative dentistry.

The preventive dentistry options available at Josey Lane Dentistry include comprehensive examinations, dental cleanings and checkups, oral hygiene instructions and review, digital x-rays, oral cancer screening, fluoride and sealant applications. These are aimed at helping people to maintain their oral hygiene and a disease-free lifestyle.

Restorative dentistry is all about fillings, bridges, crowns, dentures, implants, root canals, extractions, and mouth guards for pain relief and for sports. In short, these services can give people their “most beautiful smile,” according to the spokesman.

The spokesperson further said that “especially for the photo-filled holiday season, you can choose cosmetic dental procedures available at Josey lane Dentistry for special services like porcelain crowns, teeth whitening, Invisalign etc.—which can improve a person’s smile and even put an end to lifelong dental problems.”

About Josey Lane Dentistry

Josey Lane Dentistry is the brainchild of Dr. Melissa Scaggs and Dr. Lindsay Penchan. Dr. Scaggs is from Texas and holds a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. She has been practicing since the year 2000. Josey Lane Dentistry also has an excellent team of dental assistants and hygienists.

Josey Lane Dentistry is based in a strategic location to help patients not only from Carrollton, but from nearby municipalities like Plano, Richardson, Farmers Mound, Coppell, The Colony and Hebron to access it easily. The clinic can be found at 2440 North Josey Lane, Suite 102 in Carrollton Texas, just south of the George Bush Tollway/190 on Josey Lane.

Dr. Scaggs and Josey Lane Dentistry have proudly served the city of Carrollton, Texas since 2003. The goal of our dental office has been the same since day one: provide expert-quality dental work in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere