Josey Lane Dentistry Announced Special Promotions on Invisalign Consultation

Carrollton, TX (PRUnderground) April 23rd, 2018

Carrollton, Texas’s most reliable dental care services provider, Josey Lane Dentistry, is helping patients by offering them free consultation on Invisalign, surgical procedures and other dental issues like missing tooth at no cost, according to a recent promotion posted at the official website. They are also running special promotion for new patient at $135 which includes dental exam, X-Rays & full cleaning.

Josey Lane Dentistry is serving as a one stop shop for all the dental needs since the past 10 years. Speaking on promotion, the spokesperson from clinic mentioned that, “The clinic operates with the main aim of providing a relaxing dental clinic experience that leaves patient with a happier, healthier smile. We want to show our commitment and this is an effort to being more patient in our clinic to let them experience our skills”.

The dentistry located at Carrollton, Texas is the preferred choice of individuals and families for various dental procedures like preventive dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and restorative dentistry. It specializes in offering services like invisalign and teeth whitening. “One can visit the website to avail of special online promotions on various dental procedures. An emergency hot line number is also available on the website 469-701-2272 (new patients) or 979-242-1592 (returning patients) to learn more about these deals and schedule appointment.” official statement from the website stated.

Josey Lane Dentistry specializes in preventive as well as Restorative dentistry. The preventive dentistry options available at Josey lane Dentistry are comprehensive examinations, Dental cleanings and checkups, Oral hygiene instruction and review, Digital X-rays, Oral Cancer Sealing, Fluoride and Sealants. These are aimed at helping people to maintain oral hygiene and a disease free lifestyle.

Restorative dentistry is all about fillings, bridges, crowns, dentures, implants, root canals, extractions, pain relief mouth guards and sports mouth guards. The spokesperson added that “One can also choose the cosmetic dental procedures available at Josey lane Dentistry to avail of services like Porcelain crowns, Teeth Whitening, Invisalign etc. which can improve a person’s smile and put an end to lifelong dental problems.”

Josey Lane Dentistry is the brainchild of Dr. Melissa Scaggs and Dr. Lindsay Penchan. Dr. Melissa is from Texas and holds a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. She is practicing since the year 2000.Dr. Penchan D.D.S, is a recent joinee. The Dentistry also has an excellent team of dental assistants and hygienists.

Josey lane Dentistry is based in a strategic location to help patients not only from Carrollton but from nearby municipalities like Plano, Richardson, Farmers Mound, Coppell, The Colony and Hebron to access it easily. The Dentistry can be found at 2440 North Josey Lane, Suite 102 in Carrollton Texas, just south of the George Bush Tollway / 190 on Josey Lane.

About Josey Lane Dentistry

Dr. Scaggs and Josey Lane Dentistry have proudly served the city of Carrollton, Texas since 2003. The goal of our dental office has been the same since day one: provide expert-quality dental work in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere