Jonathan Landry Earns Certified Graduate Builder and Green Professional Educational Designations

Asheville, North Carolina (PRUnderground) April 15th, 2017

Jonathan Landry of JL Builders is now one of the select group of home builder professionals nationwide to earn the Certified Graduate Builder (CGB) and Certified Green Professional (CGP) designations, identifying him as one of the industry’s top professional home builders with the skills and the best strategies for incorporating green building principles into new home and remodeling projects.

“I’m very proud to have earned these designations,” said Jonathan Landry, owner of JL Builders. Jonathan has been serving homeowners in the Asheville, NC and surrounding Western NC mountain community for over 7 years. JL Builders specializes in building turnkey and custom homes designed for maximum livability and minimal maintenance costs.

To earn the CGB designation, builders must successfully complete a curriculum that incorporates training by leading building industry practitioners and experts on a range of topics, including business management, emerging technologies and market trends. After earning the CGB, program graduates are required to sign a code of ethics and maintain their designations by completing 12 hours of continuing education every three years.

“The CGB and CGP designations give me the additional knowledge and training to better serve home owners here in Asheville. I look forward to helping home owners and buyers in the western NC mountains create green, sustainable homes built to save resources and reduce utility costs,” said Mr. Landry.

The Certified Green Professional curriculum is customized based on each professional’s aptitude test results and prior education. It features training from leading building industry practitioners and academics on a range of topics, including strategies for integrating green building principles into homes using cost-effective methods of construction.

Coursework is based on the National Green Building Standard, the only ANSI-approved rating system for green homes, developments and remodeling projects. The standard includes sections on energy, water and resource efficiency; indoor environmental quality; lot and site development; and home owner education.

Administered by the National Association of Home Builders, the CGB and CGP programs are sponsored locally by the Asheville Home Builders Association.

For additional information about NAHB’s professional programs, visit www.nahb.org. For more information about JL Builders, visit http://www.jlbuildersnc.com or call 828-549-8285.

About JL Builders, Co.

JL Builders specializes in building turnkey and custom homes designed for maximum livability and minimal maintenance costs. They build homes in the Asheville NC and surrounding areas including Hendersonville, Waynesville, Black Mountain, and Biltmore Forest.