Jon Hamm to Host the 23rd Annual LA Art Show Opening Night Premiere Gala to Benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) January 10th, 2018

The LA Art Show is proud to announce that Jon Hamm, Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor, director and producer, will be the host of this year’s Opening Night Premiere Gala, being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 from 7pm – 11pm. Proceeds from the event will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, making this the fourth year as the LA Art Show’s charity partner.

100% of sales of Patron and Vanguard tickets and 15% of sales of Friend tickets will go directly to the charity. All attendees of the Opening Night Premiere party are supporting St. Jude’s lifesaving mission to find cures for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

In addition to a sneak preview of the exhibits, live music and performance art, gala attendees will enjoy beverages and hors d’oeuvres from over 20 select Los Angeles restaurants. Cuisine will be prepared by James Beard Award-nominated chef Jeffrey Nimer of Hot Chefs LA, Oysters XO, Nespresso and more.

The Opening Night Premiere Gala will begin with a special performance by the mysterious Pandemonia, a multi-media pop artist based upon a cartoonish female character. Pandemonia’s “Flash Bulb” exhibit is part of the lineup of this year’s stellar Featured Programming.

At 7:30, charity beneficiary St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will host a presentation about the incredible work they are doing at Booth 110.

From 8pm – 9pm, Gala attendees are invited to participate in Logan Maxwell Hagege’s “Connect the Dots” installation, presented by Maxwell Alexander Gallery. “Connect the Dots” is designed to bring us back to our childhood and turns us all into artists. Each participant will have five minutes to connect the dots and reveal an original work of art.

At 8:30pm, LA Art Show producer Kim Martindale will unveil the National Exhibition of China.

At 9pm, there will be a special performance of YARE: One More Dance by Cristobal Valecillos, presented by Timothy Yarger Fine Art. Yare, One More Dance is a contemporary multi-disciplinary representation of Los diablos de Yare – declared an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Everything we do is centered on our mission: Finding cures, Saving children. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries we make, so one child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

About the LA Art Show

The LA Art Show creates one of the largest international art fairs in the United States providing an exciting, immersive, insider art experience to sponsors, their select guests and VIP clients. The show attracts an elite roster of national and international galleries, acclaimed artists, highly regarded curators, architects, design professionals, along with discerning collectors. This innovative, exceptional cultural environment attracts executives and board members of Southern California businesses, state, county, and municipal government representatives, as well as leaders of the region’s cultural institutions. Attendees are trend setters, influencers and alpha consumers, who seek and demand the newest and the best in all areas of their lives—art, design, food, technology and travel being specific passion points.