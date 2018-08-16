Join DMAX Foundation for annual Casino Night Fundraiser

DMAX Foundation presents its second annual Casino Night, a fun night of casino games, Conversations That Matter, dinner by local restaurants, drinks, music and silent auction.

Bryn Mawr, PA (PRUnderground) August 16th, 2018

DMAX Foundation will host its second annual Casino Night on October 4, 2018, with the generous support of Foundation Partners Booz Allen Hamilton and Janssen Research and Development. The event will be held at the Shipley School in Bryn Mawr at 6:30 PM and will include dinner, casino games, music, drinks, raffle and a silent auction. We are pleased to announce that several wonderful restaurants will be showcasing their cuisine including Cerise Craft Steakhouse BYOB, by Chef Ben Thomas, the proud winner of the Main Line Times’ Best Chef award three years in a row, award-winning Margaret Kuo’s and the new American/French Restaurant, At The Table. Delicious desserts will be served, including cookies from Insomnia Cookies in Bryn Mawr.

Sponsorship opportunities for companies, businesses, and individuals are available. For more information and tickets visit: http://www.dmaxfoundation.org/casino-night-2018/

The raffle and silent auction will include fabulous items such as; a cruise from Holland America, overnight stays at fabulous hotels including the Ritz Carlton and Philadelphia 201, memberships to Club La Maison and Bryn Mawr Film Institute, tickets to favorite local spots including Longwood Gardens, People’s Light Theater, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, gift certificates for fine dining including Cornerstone Bistro & Artisanal Market, Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar, and Sontuosa BYOB, massages from Massage Envy and Diana Fearing, and much more! To donate an auction item, contact us or visit our website.

DMAX Foundation, a Philadelphia area nonprofit organization, was founded in 2013 by Lee and Laurie Maxwell of Bryn Mawr, PA in memory of their son Dan Maxwell, who took his life at age 18. The Foundation is addressing a significant unmet need on college campuses where students suffering with mental or emotional challenges can’t or don’t seek the help they need because of stigma, overcrowding, and under-resourced counseling services. This can and too often does lead to tragic results. The foundation has developed an innovative solution with a rigorous, replicable model for student-led, mental health-related social clubs, called DMAX Clubs. The Clubs are trusting environments for college students to have honest everyday conversations about mental health so they can understand and help each other.

With the support of the community, DMAX Foundation can continue its important work to help address the mental health crisis on college campuses.

Event Details:

Thursday, October 4, 2018

6:30-9:30pm

This event is for guests 21 and older only.

Event Location:

The Shipley School

Commons Building

825 Montgomery Avenue

Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Contact:

Kris Kelley Majors, Outreach and Administrative Coordinator

DMAX Foundation

events@dmaxfoundation.org

www.dmaxfoundation.org

About DMAX Foundation

DMAX Foundation is a non-profit located in Philadelphia focusing on young people and mental health. Our mission is to eliminate stigma and encourage safe and caring conversations about mental health issues and emotional pain in our youth.