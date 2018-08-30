Johnson and Lufrano, P.A., is the Fourth Judicial Circuit ’s Only Criminal Trial and Criminal Appellate Law Board-Certified Firm

This Jacksonville based law firm is the premier choice for full-stage criminal representation

Jacksonville, FL (PRUnderground) August 30th, 2018

Johnson and Lufrano, P.A., offers a full range of representation in criminal cases with a mission of best-in-class representation for the firm’s clients. The firm has further demonstrated its commitment to excellence by becoming the Fourth Judicial Circuit’s only criminal defense firm with attorneys board certified in criminal trial and criminal appellate law. The Fourth Judicial Circuit is comprised of Duval, Clay, and Nassau Counties.

With nearly 20 years combined experience attorneys Diana L. Johnson and Matthew Lufrano offer their criminal defense knowledge in juvenile, misdemeanor, and felony cases, and they represent their clients from arrest all the way through the appeal process.

According to The Florida Bar, there are 105,935 attorneys in the State of Florida. Having become board certified, Johnson is now just one of 48 with the designation as a board certified expert in criminal appellate law throughout the entire State, and she’s just one of four with the certification in the 4th Judicial Circuit.

Lufrano holds a Florida Bar board certification as an expert in criminal trial law, making him just one of 454 in the state of Florida. He is one of only 27 with such certification in the 4th Judicial Circuit.

Florida Bar Board Certified attorneys are “Evaluated for Professionalism and Tested for Expertise.” Johnson and Lufrano’s certifications are given by the Florida Bar to recognize the attorneys’ specialized expertise, including skills, knowledge, and proficiency in each designated area, as well as in professionalism and ethics.

Lufrano says, “Becoming board certified is no small feat. Since founding our firm, board certification has been a goal of ours because it demonstrates our commitment to the field of criminal law. In realizing this goal, the firm has proven its dedication to provide clients with the best possible representation.”

Johnson and Lufrano proudly serve clients in the Northeast Florida region, including those in the Duval, Clay, Nassau, Bradford, Alachua, St. Johns, and Putnam Counties. To better serve their clients, the Firm offers 24/7 service and free consultations as it understands that legal emergencies do not happen exclusively within business hours.

The attorneys at Johnson and Lufrano, P.A. are committed to offering leading criminal defense services for those facing an array of cases. In addition, Johnson and Lufrano offer trial support and research consulting.

More information about Johnson and Lufrano, P.A., can be found at http://www.jaxcriminaldefenseattorney.com/ .

About Johnson and Lufrano, P.A.

