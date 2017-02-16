John Hunt’s Doll House, a Crime-Thriller, Mystery Who-Done-It with Horror Elements
A crime thriller, who-done-it mystery with horror elements, Doll House is the debut novel by John Hunt, a published author of short horror fiction.
(PRUnderground) February 16th, 2017
Olivia is excited for university. She will be on her own, in a new place hopeful to meet new friends. On the night she moves in, she is taken off the street by two masked men. She is placed in a room which is little more than a cell. A pink cell. A room made for a doll. She is now part of their collection.
About Black Rose Writing
Black Rose Writing is an independent publishing house that strongly believes in developing a personal relationship with their authors. The Texas-based publishing company doesn’t see authors as clients or just another number on a page, but rather as individual people… people who deserve an honest review of their material and to be paid traditional royalties without ever paying any fees to be published.
