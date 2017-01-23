John Fowler Holidays Ska Weekend

John Fowler Holidays are set to host their first ever Ska Weekend at Trelawne Manor Holiday Park from 31st March – 3rd April. This family event offers a brand new themed weekend featuring top Ska, Reggae, Mod, early R&B, Rocksteady, Bluebeat and Northern Soul.

The weekend will be hosted by experienced Reggae and Ska DJ Tom Devine who definitely knows how to get the party going! On Friday 31st March Skabucks will be performing classic hits from the original 60s Ska and the revival Two-Tone era. The irresistible rhythms and in-your-face, rock-steady beat of Skabucks comes complete with a no-quibble guarantee to get everyone on the dance floor.

The Original Rude Boy, Neville Staple will be taking centre stage on Saturday 1st April with some of his own material, some arrangements of his favourite old school Ska numbers as well as some classic hits in the mix. Neville Staple’s more than 35 year career in music has been well documented. From the early days with The Coventry Automatics, The Specials, & FunBoy3 in the late ’70s and ’80s, to The Special Beat and various other collaborations during his solo career from the ’90s up to the present day.

Ending the weekend in style on Sunday 2nd April will be the super Reggae party band, Reggae on the Rocks. The five piece band specialises in performing Reggae and Soul and has extensive experience in not only playing their instruments, but in the music industry such as recording and playing live. One of the more stunning features of the band is the close three/four part vocal harmony on virtually all the songs, capturing the essence of anything they play.

John Fowler Holidays offer a fantastic package for the themed weekends which includes; 3 nights’ accommodation for up to 6 people, free entrance to 3 days of live music and dancing, full use of park facilities including indoor swimming pool. Packages start from £89 for the whole weekend based on 4 people sharing. There is also a special offer for locals who will receive a generous 10% off their weekend booking!

Trelawne Manor Holiday Park in Looe is a lively park set in the attractive landscaped grounds of a stately manor house. The indoor heated pool provides the ideal place for a relaxing swim, or there’s the glorious outdoor heated pool with its spiral flume. With so much to see and do in and around the park, there’s something for everyone at Trelawne Manor.

The themed weekends are very popular and have been known to sell out quickly, call 0844 318 3020 today to book your place and avoid disappointment.

