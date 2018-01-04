John Fowler Holidays Launch 2018 Brochure

The 2018 Holiday Park Brochure is packed with exclusive discounts and brand new accommodation features for 11 coastal holiday parks.

United Kingdom (PRUnderground) January 4th, 2018

John Fowler Holidays have launched their official 2018 holiday brochure this week and this year they are celebrating their Blue Sapphire Anniversary, commemorating 65 years in business.

The special edition brochure contains huge savings and discounts and a range of value to platinum accommodation. Guests can chose from some fantastic money saving offers including £100 off summer holiday weeks & the Sapphire Anniversary special, saving £65 per week when booking before the 31st January.

To show appreciation to all of their loyal VIP guests, John Fowler Holidays are introducing the customer loyalty ladder. They always bring the lowest possible price to their customers and now with the loyalty ladder guests can get the very best value of all. Once customers move up the ladder they can enjoy a number of benefits such as exclusive offers and free of charge holidays.

Brand new for 2018 John Fowler Holidays have added more 2,3 & 4 bedroom hot tub lodges at Sandy Meadows, St Ives Holiday Village and have added their first lodge at Sandaway Beach. Having invested over £2m in new accommodation, they have added something extra special to Widemouth Bay with the new top of the range Platinum Plus Caravans. Not only will customers receive all of the benefits of the usual platinum range, they will also have prime location on the park. Each Platinum Plus caravan comes with its own decking area which has patio furniture and a gas BBQ.

This year John Fowler Holiday Parks are introducing new and improved activities to their kids entertainment programme including the Wonderful Bear Building Emporium & Sand Art. Pick the bear of your choice, then lovingly stuff it and design your own t-shirt and hoodie for your bear to wear. Bear building is available at South Bay, Trelawne, St Ives, Sandy Glade & Widemouth Bay during the school holidays (charges apply).

Among the extensive entertainment line up they have across their 11 holiday parks, John Fowler Holidays guarantee there is something for everyone to enjoy. After a number of successful years of live events they are bringing even more themed weekends to 2018! Each weekend will feature a fantastic line-up of famous acts; these weekends are a chance to see some great cabaret acts and all of the entertainment teams getting into the spirit of the weekends.

Throughout the year John Fowler Holidays host a series of musical themed weekends including; 60s, 70s, 80s, Rock & Roll and Country & Western. One of the most popular themed weekends is Murder at the Manor which is hosted by a professional theatres company and includes two murders to solve and a free buffet.

New to their themed weekends line up this year is the first ever Vintage Weekend with a wide range of entertainment including The Beehive Beauty Parlour, live music from The Daisy Belles, Sandy Sparkle, Lucia Matisse & more, 1940s fashion catwalk and dance duo Mad About Swing who will be performing and holding dance classes.

John Fowler Holidays have also added two more themed weekends to 2018 including their first ever Scrumpy & Western Weekend and their very own Ive Fest – A Beer & Bands Weekend. They offer a fantastic package for the themed weekends which includes; 3 nights’ accommodation for up to 6 people, free entrance to 3 days of live music and dancing, full use of park facilities including indoor swimming pool. Packages start from just £25pp* for the whole weekend based on 4 people sharing. The themed weekends are very popular and have been known to sell out pretty quickly, call 0844 318 3020 today to book early and avoid disappointment.

About John Fowler Holidays

John Fowler Holiday Parks – Ideal for Devon, Cornwall & Somerset UK Holidays for all of the family. Find a caravan park or holiday park for your 2018 family holidays.

Just like the great magician who wows the crowd with his magic, here at John Fowler Holiday Parks we will amaze you with our stunning family UK breaks 2018 and extraordinary low prices. You will be baffled as to how we can achieve such fantastic offers all year round and in such magical surroundings. We are continually pulling unbelievable offers out of the hat to surprise and delight our customers. Above all, it is our dedication to ensure that everyone can enjoy a UK Family Holiday 2018 at John Fowler that makes for a magical experience.