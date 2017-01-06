John Fowler Holidays Launch 2017 Brochure

John Fowler Holidays have launched their official 2017 brochure this week packed full with exclusive discounts and brand new accommodation features for all of their 11 coastal holiday parks. This year the brochure has been designed by D2Creative in Exeter giving it a fresh new look and feel for 2017.

Guests will be able to save up to 24% at all 11 John Fowler Holiday Parks across Devon, Cornwall & Somerset. Take advantage of the fantastic camping and touring breaks offering a seven night stay for the price of five (on selected dates only).

Brand new for 2017 John Fowler Holidays have added private hot tubs to the lodges at St Ives Holiday Village. The 2,3 & 4 bedroom models are 20’ wide top of the range luxury lodges which are equipped with a large living space, flat screen TV, DVD Player, flame effect fire, MP3 player and speakers in the lounge. The new lodges include a family dining area and stylish kitchen with modern appliances including gas hob, double oven, dishwasher, microwave, fridge and freezer. The spacious bedrooms come with lots of storage and an ensuite to the master bedroom. The double doors lead out to a private balcony with hot tub. All of the lodges are all in glorious woodland setting making the whole park a haven for nature.

This year John Fowler Holidays are introducing new and improved activities for kids including Bubble Football, Nerf Wars and Nature Ranger Activities. They have also teamed up with local companies to offer the older kids ‘Go Active’ outdoor activities that range from Surf lessons to kayaking and Zip Wire Adrenalin activities.

John Fowler Holidays have invested heavily in a fleet of new caravans and also have additional hot tub lodges being sited at Sandy Meadows. The refurbishment programme continues with chalets and apartments being upgraded to a gold standard at Sandy Glade, St Ives, Trelawne, South Bay, Sandaway, Combe Martin, Perran View and Tolroy.

Among the extensive entertainment line up across all of the parks there’s something for everyone to enjoy and after a number of successful years of live events, John Fowler Holidays are bringing even more themed weekends to their customers for 2017! Each weekend will feature a fantastic line-up of famous acts; these weekends are a chance to see some great cabaret acts all of the entertainment team getting into the spirit of the weekends.

One of the most popular themed weekends is Murder at the Manor which includes two mysteries to solve and a free buffet. There will be three weekends of Murder Mystery hosted by a team of professional actors located at one of John Fowler Holidays fabulous manor houses.

Throughout the year John Fowler Holidays also host a series of musical themed weekends including the 60s, 70s, 80s and Ska. And not forgetting the successful Oktoberfest weekend returning to St Ives Holiday Village for the second year. The themed weekends are very popular and have been known to sell out pretty quickly, call 0844 318 3020 today to book early and avoid disappointment.

About John Fowler Holidays

John Fowler Holiday Parks – Ideal for Devon, Cornwall & Somerset UK Holidays for all of the family. Find a caravan park or holiday park for your 2017 family holidays.

Just like the great magician who wows the crowd with his magic, here at John Fowler Holiday Parks we will amaze you with our stunning family UK breaks 2017 and extraordinary low prices. You will be baffled as to how we can achieve such fantastic offers all year round and in such magical surroundings. We are continually pulling unbelievable offers out of the hat to surprise and delight our customers. Above all, it is our dedication to ensure that everyone can enjoy a UK Family Holiday 2017 at John Fowler that makes for a magical experience.