John Fowler Holidays Country & Western Weekend

Back for the second year in 2017, John Fowler Holidays will be hosting the popular Country & Western Weekend at St Ives Holiday Village on 24th – 27th March.

The weekend will once again be compered by Roger Shepherd. Roger’s showbiz career started in Norway in 1969, and by 1972 he was Danish International DJ champion. Fluent in five languages, Roger is a bit of a surprise package, and since his DJ start has now a successful second career as a Line dance instructor, compere and DJ.

Along with Roger Shepherd John Fowler Holidays welcome some fantastic acts. On the evening of Friday 24th the Henry Smith Band will be performing live. Henry Smith is one of the most influential Country Singers in the UK and has won the BCMA Entertainer of the Year from 2010 to 2013 and the BCMA People’s Choice Award in 2014.

Performing on Saturday afternoon will be country music duo the Thrillbillies, otherwise known as Dave Anderson & Ed Cox. Their ethos is simple – play good music and entertain with a smile on your face! During the evening guests can watch‘The Voice’ in British Country Music, Paul Martin featuring live everything including keyboards, lead guitar, an four part harmonies.

Taking Sunday afternoon by storm is Tumblin’ Dice a fairly new but excellent duo who are set for a big future. The Chris Dunne Band will be bringing the weekend to a close by performing well known traditional country music right up to todays ‘new country classics’. The band consists of Chris Dunne, Roly Eales, Tom Brierley, Lee Feltham, Nick Bevan and the renowned Gerry Hogan who guarantee a great night of country music.

John Fowler Holidays offer a fantastic package for the Country & Western weekend which includes; 3 nights’ accommodation for up to 6 people, free entrance to 3 days of live music and dancing, full use of park facilities including indoor swimming pool. Packages start from £99 for the whole weekend based on 4 people sharing. There is also a special offer for locals who will receive a generous 10% off their weekend booking!

St Ives Holiday Village is set in over 100 acres of woodland just outside St Ives. There is a range of accommodation including state of the art lodges, woodland chalets and cosy cottages and bungalows.

The themed weekends are very popular and have been known to sell out quickly, call 0844 318 3020 today to book your place and avoid disappointment.

