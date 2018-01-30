John Fowler Holidays Complete Phase 5 of St Ives Renovation

John Fowler Holidays are coming to the completion of Phase 5 in the multi million pound renovation development at St Ives Holiday Village.

Cornwall, UK (PRUnderground) January 30th, 2018

John Fowler’s family holiday park, St Ives Holiday Village, is undergoing a huge multi-million pound development programme and by the 2nd of March Phase 5 will be complete.

As a part of this latest development at the Cornwall holiday park, 27 old chalets have been removed to make way for 26 brand new, state of the art luxury lodges. There are 14 twin lodges and 12 single lodges in this phase which are a mixture of hire fleet and lodges available for private sales.

All of the lodges used at John Fowler Holiday Parks are the highest specification from leading manufacturers such as Victory, Willerby and ABI and 18 of the new lodges come with private hot tubs and all of them come with private deck and furniture, domestic style central heating, double glazing and stylish interiors with all the appliances a modern family could need.

With Phase 5 coming to an end, this brings the total number of lodges at St Ives Holiday Village to 94. The Cornwall holiday park has now closed off a further 35 old chalets which will no longer be available for let and are due to be demolished and replaced with luxury lodges in Phase 6 during winter 2018.

In addition to the lodge development John Fowler Holidays have refurbished 29 chalets on the opposite side of the holiday park to a gold standard with new kitchens, bathrooms and modern interiors.

Park manager’s Kevin & Carenza Waite said ‘We are delighted with the progress the park has made in the three years since we have taken over the park manager roles and we are extremely excited for the future developments and growth of the Park. Once the full park development is completed, St Ives Holiday Village will no doubt be one of, if not the best holiday park in the South West.’

St Ives Holiday Village is set in over 100 acres of Cornish woodland, making the whole holiday park a haven for nature and offering something really magical to explore. Lodge holidays at St Ives Holiday Village start from £169 for a 3 night break which includes full use of the park facilities.

About John Fowler Holidays

John Fowler Holiday Parks – Ideal for Devon, Cornwall & Somerset UK Holidays for all of the family. Find a caravan park or holiday park for your 2018 family holidays.

Just like the great magician who wows the crowd with his magic, here at John Fowler Holiday Parks we will amaze you with our stunning family UK breaks 2018 and extraordinary low prices. You will be baffled as to how we can achieve such fantastic offers all year round and in such magical surroundings. We are continually pulling unbelievable offers out of the hat to surprise and delight our customers. Above all, it is our dedication to ensure that everyone can enjoy a UK Family Holiday 2018 at John Fowler that makes for a magical experience.