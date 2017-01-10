John Fowler Holidays 70s Weekend

It’s time to get down and groovy with John Fowler Holidays as they host their annual 70s weekend at Sandy Glade Holiday Park from 17th-20th March. With performances from original chart act Paper Lace whose first hit ‘Billy – don’t be a hero’ went to number one in the UK singles chart and featuring fantastic tributes to David Essex and Abba.

On Friday 17th Glam 45 will be performing where guests can expect an authentic 70’s Glam Rock Experience, with renditions of classic 70’s Glam and Glitter tunes and with original 70’s Glam Rock outfits and modern reproductions of classic 70’s Glam Rock styles.

Legendary band ‘Paper Lace’ will be taking centre stage on the Saturday, performing their hit singles “Billy – Don’t Be A Hero” which topped the U.K. charts for 3 weeks in March 1974 and “The Night Chicago Died”. Formed in 1969 in the lace city of Nottingham, England – Paper Lace were just one of hundreds of bands looking for the big time. Their big break came in 1974, when after winning the nationwide talent show “Opportunity Knocks”, they were spotted by the songwriting team of Mitch Murray & Peter Callander.

To bring the weekend to a close is an Abba experience like no other, with over 16 years in the tribute business, Abba duo Agnethia & Frida bring their larger than life personalities & highly infectious energy to the stage!

The final act of the weekend is famous David Essex tribute, Christopher Nott. Christopher signed his first solo record deal at the age of nineteen (Magnet), and his second at the age of twenty four, (Polydor) working with some of the most talented producers and musicians in the world, including: Steve Levine, Peter Collins, Simon Cowell, Pete Waterman, Shakin Stevens, and Lenny Henry. Christopher performed on hit TV show “Stars in Their Eyes” and ended up performing to an audience of approximately ten million viewers on the 1999 series as the legendary David Essex.

John Fowler Holidays offer a fantastic package for the themed weekends which includes; 3 nights’ accommodation for up to 6 people, free entrance to 3 days of live music and dancing, full use of park facilities including indoor swimming pool. Packages start from £89 for the whole weekend based on 4 people sharing. There is also a special offer for locals who will receive a generous 10% off their weekend booking!

Sandy Glade Holiday Park in Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset boasts plenty of open, green space for the kids to run free, a fantastic indoor pool with water jets and fountains and an adventure playground so they can let off steam whilst being able to relax.

The themed weekends are very popular and have been known to sell out quickly, call 0844 318 3020 today to book your place and avoid disappointment.

