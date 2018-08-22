Joe Lee’s Traveling Massage Giving at Home Deep Tissue Massage in Massage in Edinburg, TX

Getting a Deep Tissue massage in Edinburg Texas recently became more simple with Joe Lee's Traveling massage coming to clients at their convenience.

Edinburg, TX (PRUnderground) August 22nd, 2018

Deep tissue massage is often raved about by those who receive the therapy for the wide range of benefits it can deliver, when done by a professional, in both the short and the long term. Finding the right therapist for massage in Edinburg Texas doesn’t have to be a challenge. Licensed Massage Therapist, and Deep Tissue Massage Expert, Joe Lee is happy to offer Joe Lee’s Traveling Massage where he will travel and deliver deep tissue and other massage therapies in Edinburg, all at a very reasonable price, which is generally the lowest in the area. Joe Lee has over five years as a successful, Licensed Massage Therapist.

“There are many people here in Edinburg and South Texas that find it hard to travel, or an inconvenience that really could improve their lifestyles with massage therapy,” commented Lee. “I am happy to provide a massage at their doorstep that really delivers outstanding results and at a great price.”

In addition to his deep tissue massage specialty, Lee also offers other massage services, highlighted by Chair massages, Therapeutic massages, and Hot Stone massages. Clients can choose their massage service to be either one hour or an hour and a half massage sessions, whichever best meets their needs. Lee operates between 9am – 9pm seven days a week, taking phone appointments, through calls or texts to (956) 655-2066.

The services delivered are on average at least $10 less expensive (all the way up to a $50 savings) when compared to local competition who require the person getting massage therapy to attend their own office, rather than being in the comfort of home, with others who will do “house calls” charging an extra $50 to a $100 on top of the massage to come to the client’s home.

It’s no surprise reviews for Joe Lee’s Traveling Massage has been very positive.

DC Cril, recently said in a five-star review, “Strong cool hands and a warm heart, conveniently delivered, expertly applied. Just a few sessions will ease your back and body into a whole better space, and your life into a more productive one.”

For more information be sure to visit https://joes-traveling-massage.business.site/?m=true.

About Joe Lee’s Traveling Massage

