San Francisco’s historic St. James Park to be revitalized by a winning team of designers.

San Francisco, CA (PRUnderground) May 9th, 2017

Although the historic St. James Park has been neglected over the past few years, it is finally getting a facelift with the help of a San Francisco-based design team. Following a national competition held by the City of San Jose, engineers from ARUP, Page & Turnbull Architects, Future Cities Lab, and CMG Landscape Architecture will be transforming the park into a work of art.

The City of San Jose hosted the competition last year in an effort to modernize and reintegrate the recreation space — the city’s largest and most urban one. The San Francisco-based engineers beat out companies from other cities across the United States, including in New York City; Philadelphia; and Berkeley, California.

“This is such a wonderful opportunity for the new engineers who won the contest,” said Joe Cianciotto, architecture aficionado. “They will bring so much creativity and expertise to the park rehabilitation project, so I have no doubt that the result will be astounding.”

A planned feature of the newly designed park that helped CMG to secure a win in the contest is the stopping of motor vehicle traffic along the multi-modal street bisecting the park. CMG has also proposed installing several gardens that are Victorian inspired and picturesque and that feature many walking trails.

Meanwhile, winner Future Cities Lab designed an octopus-like canopy structure that will have multiple functions, including anchoring the northern corner of the park. When events have been scheduled there, the pavilion will be used for high-technology performances complete with impressive lighting and acoustics. The park will feature many shade trees and picnic areas along with a dog park and café. The rehabilitation of the park is expected to create a whole new exciting gathering place for entertainment and recreation in the city, thus putting San Jose back on the map of cities with the most electrifying parks for both residents and visitors alike in the years ahead.

