JMatch – Finding a JDate the GPS Tracking Way

(PRUnderground) April 21st, 2017

The recently launched location-based app for Jewish Singles JMatch, has become the talk of the town. The mobile dating apps are helping people to know each other in a better way, especially the ones who think JDate is too old-school.

Date, Place: GPS technology can help us navigate and track things. In fact, the tracking applications are practically limitless. But can a tracking app help us find love? JMatch is one of the newest Jewish dating apps to hit the online dating scene. Jewish Singles looking for love can download it onto their phone, have their own location tracked, and find others in the area or perhaps in the same coffee shop line. JMatch is striving to get away from some of those complicated and long online profiles with a new and more direct approach. The app works on the GPS technology allowing users to find who Jewish Friends or singles hanging out nearby.

A common complaint by Jewish Singles using dating sites is that when they find someone interesting, they live too far away. This problem has been remedied by creating a dating app that will use the phone’s GPS tracker to follow their location on the map. Hence, the other people with the same map and within a particular mile radius will see them on the map and thus both of them can contact each other. You can set the GPS you’re willing to travel to meet a promising single. For example, one or two miles.

Basically, the JMatch App is a new twist on an old strategy. The link between finding love and technology is by no means a new concept. Long time back, computers with the internet were used for dating. Introducing GPS tracking is just the newest way to connect Jewish friends and singles. It simply focuses on matching locals.

Some Jewish singles also complained about the fact that they are sometimes approached by someone with whom they aren’t interested in speaking to. The exact location of singles force to carry on a conversation with that person. Maybe the user is not in the situation to continue a conversation. But with JMatch, this issue has been resolved. It offers the ability to turn the GPS tracking feature off when you’re not interested in communicating or being approached. For example, if you are at work or studying in the library, you might not want to be tracked. On the other hand, you can also turn the GPS tracker on when it is a suitable time for you to talk to someone new.

As long as users practice caution and think logically, Jmatch can provide a fun and potentially rewarding experience for those Jewish singles searching for a JDate in the digital age.

About JMatch