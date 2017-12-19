Jiohow.com Launched Website to Provide Comprehensive Information about Jio Network

India (PRUnderground) December 19th, 2017

JioHow.com launched a new website to provide information about the service centers for LYF range of mobile phones. The new website will have details such as the name and address of service centers located across India. In addition it will also provide details about the various new offers available for Jio Sim card and LYF mobile holders.

“We are launching a new website to cater to the demands of public who are on the lookout for service centers for newly launched range of LYF mobile phones” the editor associated with the website said. He further said “jiohow.com is not the official website of Reliance JIO Infocomm or doesn’t provide any official support for JIO related issue. We are just an informational portal”

According to the release from the site, one can find accurate information about the service center addresses all over India, the mobile versions they service, Contact details, timings, latest offers etc.

The website editor further said that, “a person can find the address and contact details of the service center located closest to him by accessing the site. He can also get in touch with customer care representatives by calling on the Toll free numbers. We are also going to cover many other topics of interest which includes new plan and offers, career and job opportunity at Jio, JioFi, LYF Mobile etc”.

“Jio has opened a huge network of service centers all over the country to service its huge customer base. These service centers are made available even in small towns and cities to help the people. Our website will help consumer to get up-to-date details in no time” editor of Jiohow added.

Jio managed to amass a huge customer base with the launch of its new 4G enabled Sim cards and innovative offer packages. It revolutionized the Indian telecom industry by leaving its competitors far behind. The company also launched its new range of smart phones called LYF series at affordable prices. The Android enabled smartphones have now reached every nook and corner of the country increasing the demand for more service centers.

“We have come a long way, thanks to our dedicated team of writers who are always in search of latest updates to serve our readers and help them by providing details in person as well as over the phone” the PR Manager said.

With the launch of its new site, JioHow plans to satisfy the queries of its readers efficiently. “jiohow.com is not the official website of Reliance JIO Infocomm or doesn’t provide any official support for JIO related issue. We are just an informational portal” the editor concluded.

About JioHow.com

Everyone wants to get their hands on the best offer for their 4G phone and Jio 4G is leading from the front to meet the demands of end consumer. Reliance Jio has created a benchmark with unlimited FREE voice, sms and data, without even commercially launching their 4G network. We have created this blog with the same objective to provide you complete information on Jio e.g. Jio Plans, Jio Store, LYF Mobile, JIO Career, JioGi, Jio Prime; anything and everything about Jio. I invite you to check us out. We are not the official website of Reliance JIO Infocomm or doesn’t provide any official support for JIO related issue.