Jersey Boy Studio Launches Kickstarter to Revolutionize Websites With Augmented and VR Content

Jersey Boy Studio, led by tech entrepreneur Ron Figueroa, are set to be at the cutting edge of mixed reality websites. A Kickstarter is underway to help make it happen.

Englewood, New Jersey (PRUnderground) December 18th, 2017

If the way people more and more often interact with apps and computer games is any indication, and insider’s assert it is, the demand for mixed reality websites is set to explode. Serial entrepreneur and acclaimed futurist Ron Figueroa certainly agrees and plans to be in the first wave of creating these websites for forward thinkers with his emerging new company Jersey Boy Studio. In an exciting announcement Jersey Boy Studio recently announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to get the project up, running and accepting clients.

“As virtual and augmented reality becomes more accessible the demand for mixed reality websites is going to be a very real one,” commented the enthusiastic Figueroa. “Jersey Boy Studio is going to meet that demand, while also establishing a very high standard in the space. We believe in the future of mixed reality websites and the vision that fuels the concept completely.”

Figueroa has deep experience in diverse areas of the tech world. Currently, he holds the position of Director of the International Tech Experience for Latin America; leads the Hum Tum Agency, which focuses on emerging technologies; and also teaches virtually. Over the years he has built relationships and met some of tech’s biggest names, both of which he has pointed to in interviews and personally as having helped him develop a winning mindset focused on reaching to the high levels of success and innovation.

The Jersey Boy Studio Kickstarter has set a goal of $20,000 in an all-or-nothing format, and also established a number of perks based on donation size to reward donors. Setting it apart from many Kickstarters the Jersey Boy Studio has chosen to run without a video explainer present, a testament to Figueroa’s devotion to a mixed reality, high quality vision and feeling that a “normal” video just wouldn’t carry the message proper. So reading the campaign details is a must.

The Kickstarter ends on Friday, January 5th, 2018.

To learn more or pledge to help the project be sure to visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ronfigueroa/websites-and-mixed-reality .

About Jersey Boy Studio

Jersey Boy Studio is devoted to creating, remarkable and compelling mixed reality websites that will help usher in a new age of online interaction. Combining a love for the future, a deep knowledge of present and emerging technology and a positive spirit that’s clearly infectious don’t miss out on what they have in store for the world online and off.