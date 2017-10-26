Jermaine O’Neal Opens Drive Nation Sports Complex

Six-time NBA All-Star founded Drive Nation Sports with a vision to train student-athletes both in the Dallas/Fort Worth market and around the country.

Dallas, TX (PRUnderground) October 26th, 2017

Six-time NBA All-Star, Jermaine O’Neal and Drive Nation Sports held its Grand Opening event today at the Drive Nation Sports Complex located at the South entrance of the DFW Airport.

“Drive Nation’s vision of providing total student-athlete performance training, skills development and emotional wellness, leadership and character programs is now open to amateur athletes throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth area,” said O’Neal, founder of Drive Nation. “The ultimate goal is to help develop kids for college. We are excited to be right at the Airport where we can easily reach thousands of student-athletes every year and connect them to world-class coaches, in one of the most advanced amateur sports training facilities in the country.”

Located on 16.2 acres of land at DFW Airport, the state-of-the-art, $13.0 million facility is the first of its kind at an airport and will be home to O’Neal’s Drive Nation Sports Complex. It features more than 90,000 square feet of indoor space, including basketball and volleyball courts, player lounges, a 10,000-square-foot weight room, performance training area, 50-yard all-purpose indoor turf area and a 55-yard speed track.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jermaine and Drive Nation to DFW, knowing that his team and the DFW team have a vision for serving people through personal relationships and leading-edge technology,” said Khaled Naja, executive vice president of Infrastructure and Development for DFW Airport. “Drive Nation will be a great asset for our region, bringing in teams and families throughout the year.”

O’Neal is focused on giving back to the community through sports. He will serve on the coaching staff and brings more than two decades of professional experience to his role as Drive Nation Sports’ Director of Basketball. The vision for Drive Nation Sports is to create well-rounded, dynamic players through physical training, skills development and elite-level coaching.

About Drive Nation Sports Complex:

Drive Nation Sports Complex is a state-of-the-art multi-sport training and events facility located near the South entrance of the DFW Airport. Former NBA All-Star, Jermaine O’Neal, is founder and owner.

The Drive Nation facility will consist of approximately 90,000 square feet of hard structure featuring the hardwood court area, mezzanine viewing spaces, café and seating areas, multi-purpose rooms, teams and conference rooms and other supporting areas.

The Drive Nation floor plan will accommodate ten (10) volleyball courts and six (6) basketball courts. A 50-yard indoor turf field and 55-yard speed track will be programmed for activities such as football, soccer and sports performance training. Adjacent to the turf will be performance training, strength components and HydroWorx hot/cold aquatherapy tubs and training center.

Drive Nation will host year-round youth recreational leagues, adult leagues, adult boot camp training, USA Volleyball tournaments, national and regional AAU tournaments and an annual Nike EYBL tournament. Drive Nation will attract some of the top high school student-athletes and college coaches in the country.

Drive Nation is now accepting registration for all sports activities at the Drive Nation Sports Complex. Please visit www.drivenationsports.com and follow Drive Nation at DriveNation_DFW at both Facebook and Instagram.

About Dallas Fort Worth International Airport:

Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport earned the distinction of the best large airport in North America for customer satisfaction in 2016 from Airports Council International. DFW Airport warmly welcomes more than 65 million customers along their journey every year, elevating DFW to a status as one of the most frequently visited superhub airports in the world. DFW Airport customers can choose among 168 domestic and 57 international nonstop destinations worldwide. DFW is elevating the customer experience with modernized facilities and updated amenities, as well as through a $2.7 billion Terminal Renewal and Improvement Program. Centered between its owner cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, DFW Airport also serves as a major economic generator for the North Texas region, producing over $37 billion in economic impact each year by connecting people through business and leisure travel. For more information, visit the DFW web site.

Drive Nation is managed by the industry-leading outsourced management firm, Sports Facilities Management

Sports Facilities Management, LLC (SFM) and Sports Facilities Advisory, LLC (SFA) are both headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. SFA, founded in 2003, has produced more than $8 Billion in institutional-grade financial forecasts for youth and amateur sports complexes, while SFM provides industry-leading, results-driven management solutions for sports, fitness, recreation and event venues, nationwide. Since 2014, SFM-managed venues have hosted more than 50 million visitors.

For more information, visit: www.sportadvisory.com

