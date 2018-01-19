James Taylor Promo Code: Ticket Down has James Taylor Floor Seats and General Admission (GA) Tickets

Ticket Down has cheap James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt concert tickets – find floor seats, GA and front row seats. Add promo/coupon/offer/discount code CONCERT for savings.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) January 18th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic tickets for James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt during the summer months of 2018. These legendary performers have announced a joint headlining tour this coming summer. This tour will begin on May 8th in Jacksonville, FL at the Veterans Memorial Arena and it will culminate on July 1st at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt are both singer/songwriters and longtime great friends. They toured together throughout North America last summer and their loyal fans are thrilled that they will be touring again this summer. To the delight of their fans, they will both perform entire sets during this concert tour.

It is likely that additional shows will be announced at a later date in the following cities: Charlotte, NC; Greensboro, NC; Charleston, SC; Greenville, SC; Wichita, KS; Oklahoma City, OK; Seattle, WA; Green Bay, WI and Indianapolis, IN.

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt 2018 Tour Dates:

May 8 – Jacksonville, FL at Veterans Memorial Arena

May 9 – Orlando, FL at Amway Center

May 11 – Sunrise, FL at BB&T Center

May 12 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

May 21 – St. Louis, MO at Scottrade Center

May 22 – Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center

May 27 – Denver, CO at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

May 29 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl

June 1 – Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl

June 3 – Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center

June 5 – Portland, OR at Moda Center

June 22 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

June 25 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

June 28 – Milwaukee, WI at American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

June 30 – Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center

July 1 – Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center

