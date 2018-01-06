James Martin Vanities Showcases New Products Including Palisades & New Brittany Series at KBIS 2018

James Martin Vanities will be introducing 12 new collections and showcasing over 70 new cabinets at KBIS 2018 including the Palisades Series and the New Brittany Series.

Dallas, TX (PRUnderground) January 5th, 2018

James Martin Vanities will be introducing 12 new collections and showcasing over 70 new cabinets at KBIS 2018: Kitchen and Bath Industry Show at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, January 9-11, booth S3828. Two collections that will be highly visible at this year’s show are—the Palisades Series and the New Brittany Series.

The Palisades Series is a fusion of a traditional Shaker style and a sleek modern design. With simple panel doors and gracefully tapered legs, this new collection is attentive to detail to lend a modern flair to the Shaker style. Features on the Palisades collection include arched base valences, plenty of interior space, and innovative technology built right in. Taking modern to a new level of warmth and elegance, the Palisades Series offers a timeless look for any bathroom design.

The Brittany collection is the most popular series from James Martin Vanities. To enhance this beloved series, the New Brittany Series offers more features than ever. This series is a cohesion of traditional and transitional styles. With tapered legs and a clean and simple aesthetic, this collection is the perfect combination for any bathroom design. Features on this series include four finish colors, tip out drawers, which utilize the space in front of the sink, ample storage space, and an optional make-up counter option for larger bathrooms. The new 48” and 60” ADA Compliant versions have a wide-open base for easy wheelchair access.

Both the Palisades Series and the New Brittany Series are available in multiple sizes to accommodate any bathroom size and come with electrical and USB outlets built into the shelf for the most convenient pampering experience. With multiple countertop and hardware options for each of the collections, customization is maximized for a unique and upgraded look.

About James Martin Vanities

James Martin Vanities is a leading manufacturer of bathroom vanity cabinets and was recently recognized in Inc. Magazine as one of 2017’s Top-Fasted growing private companies in America. With over 100 years of combined furniture experience, the founders of James Martin set out to build bathroom cabinets using the same uncompromising techniques, standards, and quality that can be found in fine furniture pieces. We believe that by incorporating the look of fine furniture into your bathroom, we are able to help your bathroom become an oasis from the day and a beautiful accent in your home.

Beautiful, bold and brilliantly designed, the Signature Collection by James Martin from acclaimed designer Scott Jensen will become the focal point of any home. Using Old World craftsmanship and timeless designs, the Signature Collection will stand the test of time. Quality materials, meticulous attention to details and deep, rich finishes coupled with an unparalleled understanding of function, make these James Martin Furniture truly memorable. From the Majestic American Southwest and its Spanish Colonial influences to the Old English inspired burled woods and inlays, every collection invokes a remembrance to a different time and place. Let the Signature Collection of James Martin take you away.