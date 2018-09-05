James Martin Vanities Announces Partnership with Silestone by Cosentino; Introduces New Quartz Tops

James Martin Vanities announces its partnership with Silestone by Cosentino and launches a variety of Quartz Tops with N Boost Technology.

Dallas, TX (PRUnderground) September 5th, 2018

Recently recognized for the second consecutive year by Inc. Magazine as one of the Top-Fastest growing private Companies in the US, James Martin Vanities is proud to announce the collaboration and partnership with Cosentino Group of Spain. They will be launching 5 Silestone Quartz tops, many of which will feature the N-BOOST technology at this year’s BDNY-Boutique Design Fair & Expo Nov. 11-12 Jacob K Javits Center NYC – Booth 1675.

The concept of luxury in Hospitality has shifted in recent years as a new generation of consumers ushers in. Guests are seeking an approachable experience coupled with high-quality service and comfort. There is a demand for staying ahead of the new trends and creating highly visual, memorable and social media-worthy spaces which is drives endless change in the commercial industry.

Many hospitality brands are shifting their approach and creating spaces that mirror the esthetics of high-end residential whilst giving added comfort & utility. James Martin Vanities fits right into that dynamic with their consistent, unique and custom designs for Hospitality. With the addition of Silestone Quartz, they are providing the Industry with solutions that will enable Designers and Developers to set their spaces apart from the crowd and make a mark on the Industry.

Cosentino’s N-BOOST is a revolutionary technology the improves the DNA of surfaces. Innovation that prevents the adhesion of liquids, enhances shine and intensifies color.

About Cosentino ……

Cosentino Group is a global, Spanish, family-owned company that produces and distributes high value innovative surfaces for the world of design and architecture. They work together with their clients and partners to provide solutions that offer design and value and inspire the life of many people.

This objective is possible thanks to pioneering and leading brands in their respective segments such as Silestone®, Dekton® or Sensa by Cosentino® – Technologically advanced surfaces that allow the creation of unique environments and designs for the home and public spaces.

About James Martin Vanities

James Martin Vanities is a leading manufacturer of bathroom vanity cabinets and was recently recognized in Inc. Magazine as one of 2017’s Top-Fasted growing private companies in America. With over 100 years of combined furniture experience, the founders of James Martin set out to build bathroom cabinets using the same uncompromising techniques, standards, and quality that can be found in fine furniture pieces. We believe that by incorporating the look of fine furniture into your bathroom, we are able to help your bathroom become an oasis from the day and a beautiful accent in your home.

Beautiful, bold and brilliantly designed, the Signature Collection by James Martin from acclaimed designer Scott Jensen will become the focal point of any home. Using Old World craftsmanship and timeless designs, the Signature Collection will stand the test of time. Quality materials, meticulous attention to details and deep, rich finishes coupled with an unparalleled understanding of function, make these James Martin Furniture truly memorable. From the Majestic American Southwest and its Spanish Colonial influences to the Old English inspired burled woods and inlays, every collection invokes a remembrance to a different time and place. Let the Signature Collection of James Martin take you away.