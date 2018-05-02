James Martin Vanities Adds Exquisite Designs and Announces Expansion of Their Hospitality Division

Adding exquisite custom designs and announcing the expansion of their Hospitality Division

Dallas, Texas (PRUnderground) May 2nd, 2018

Recently recognized Coast to Coast from New York Lifestyles Magazine to the San Diego-Union Tribune and being named in Inc. Magazine as one of 2017’s Top-Fastest growing private Companies in the US – It has been a very busy year for James Martin Vanities. At this year’s HD Expo We are showcasing a few new additions and collections and will feature Custom Design capabilities for larger OEM and Contract projects.

For 2018 James Martin has expanded its Hospitality division and put together an experienced team that focuses on supplying custom-designed bathroom furnishings and more for a range of Commercial Properties, from Brand Name Hotels to Boutiques to Restaurants.

With decades of experience, James Martin Furniture has manufactured quality vanities, countertops and furniture for the thousands of customers big and small. Our products can be customized to order, which provides our Clients with the design control and flexibility to suit each of your projects’ unique needs. With Designers in-house, our Clients have the ability to customize each aspect of the design, from wood species to grain direction, materials, hardware and finish color. We can match a wide spectrum of color hues and use professional furniture coating techniques and applications to ensure each item’s performance and durability.

James Martin is always at the forefront of innovation construction technologies. Using North American hardwoods and durable materials, we have also formed a team of highly trained Quality Control Supervisors that check the work at each stage of production. The expert engineering and craftsmanship creates a unique product that results in beautiful pieces that will accentuate any space.

Through OEM Services, James Martin provides a compelling assortment of designer commercial grade, custom vanity cabinets/ tops and furniture with a warm at-home feel. You, our valued Client, have the freedom to control the specifications and function of each item to fulfill your project needs at the highest level. 3D Renderings are available to assist with Client visualization.

In the fast-moving Contract Design Industry, James Martin strives to stay on the forefront of new, high-quality materials and timeless, sophisticated style, in order to create furnishings that enrich commercial environments. James Martin utilizes the finest materials combined with exceptional design, to create furniture that provides both value and an inviting guest experience.

About James Martin Vanities

James Martin Vanities is a leading manufacturer of bathroom vanity cabinets and was recently recognized in Inc. Magazine as one of 2017’s Top-Fasted growing private companies in America. With over 100 years of combined furniture experience, the founders of James Martin set out to build bathroom cabinets using the same uncompromising techniques, standards, and quality that can be found in fine furniture pieces. We believe that by incorporating the look of fine furniture into your bathroom, we are able to help your bathroom become an oasis from the day and a beautiful accent in your home.

Beautiful, bold and brilliantly designed, the Signature Collection by James Martin from acclaimed designer Scott Jensen will become the focal point of any home. Using Old World craftsmanship and timeless designs, the Signature Collection will stand the test of time. Quality materials, meticulous attention to details and deep, rich finishes coupled with an unparalleled understanding of function, make these James Martin Furniture truly memorable. From the Majestic American Southwest and its Spanish Colonial influences to the Old English inspired burled woods and inlays, every collection invokes a remembrance to a different time and place. Let the Signature Collection of James Martin take you away.