Jamaican Immigrant Experience Comedic Play “Single Entry” to Show at York College

Award-winning play “Single Entry” has been praised for touching on vital issues surrounding immigration. It will be showing Sept. 28-30, in Queens, NY.

Queens, New York (PRUnderground) September 13th, 2018

In exciting news for fans of the performing arts and those with a eye towards being socially conscious Director Joyce Sylvester and Braata Productions recently celebrated the announcement that their award-winning play Aston Cooke’s “Single Entry” will be showing at The Milton G. Performing Arts Center at York College, in Queens, New York, from September 28th to September 30th, 2018. The excitement surrounding the series of showings is high and rising.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about ‘Single Entry’ being shown at The Milton G. Performing Arts Center,” commented Andrew Clarke, Executive Producer. “We think both the venue and the community are perfect for ‘Single Entry’ to be enjoyed to the fullest and are really looking forward to the experience and the feedback from people who attend.”

“Single Entry”, written by Aston Cooke, approaches the issues surrounding immigration from a perspective that hasn’t been often explored, that of the lives of two working-class Jamaican women who obsesses about traveling to New York City to visit a relative and once obtaining their single-entry visas making the United States their permanent home, no matter the challenges they face. This is approached in a comedic way sure not just to cause laughter, but also to get the audience thinking about the American immigrant experience and how it is perceived and misperceived.

Once arriving in NY, the comedic adventure continues, when they are faced with challenge after challenge to adjust to their new country, way of life, and all that entails, while staying true to themselves.

Cast members include Carlene Taylor, Marsha-Ann Hay, Ronald Millwood, and Curt Hampstead.

Director Joyce Sylvester continued, “With all the arguments regarding immigration in our country in the times we are living in, we felt it important to shine light on the immigrant reality in this whole conversation. So much is being said about why America doesn’t want immigrants here, but few understand what they go through to get to the United States to begin with their main desire to just be able to earn an honest living and live a life with more possibilities.”

Milton G. Bassin Performing Arts Center is located at York College Preforming Arts Center, 94-45 Guy R Brewer Blvd, Queens, NY 1145. Showing are at Friday September 28th at 8pm, Saturday September 29th at 8pm, and Sunday, September 30th at 6pm with tickets being $25 at the door, $20 for seniors and students.

For more information & tickets: www.braataproductions.org or www.yorkpac.com or call 917-668-2209 or 718-262-2840

This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

About Braata Productions

Braata Productions is a not-for-profit, Caribbean performing arts and education organization dedicated to showcasing Caribbean culture, history, lifestyle, traditions and customs, through folk music, arts and theatre.