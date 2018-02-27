Jacksonville Hosts the Second Annual Social Media Day on June 29-30, 2018

Social Media Day Jacksonville is Back and Bigger than Last Year. This year’s event will be held June 29-30th at the UNF Adam W. Herbert Student Center with 700 seats, an increase from the 150 person capacity of last year at the DuPont Center. It will be much BIGGER – with more speakers, and more sessions, including small-class workshops.

Jacksonville, FL (PRUnderground) February 27th, 2018

We are entering our 2 nd year hosting Social Media Day Jacksonville after a successful, sold-out, first year in 2017. Last year’s conference included speakers from Social Media empires such as Vlog Like A Boss: Amy Schmittauer, YouTube Creator: Roberto Blake, Snapchat Star: Mark Kaye and many more influential speakers.

This year’s event will be held June 29-30th at the UNF Adam W. Herbert Student Center with 700 seats, an increase from the 150 person capacity of last year at the DuPont Center. It will be much BIGGER – with more speakers, and more sessions, including small-class workshops. Speakers include Top Social Media Influencers in the United States, such as BlitzMetrics: Dennis Yu, Post Planner: Rebekah Radice, VidSummit: Derral Eves, and many more renowned marketing experts.

June 29th will be a Workshop Day that includes lunch for workshop attendees, followed by a general conference and reception. The conference sessions on June 30th will be held from 9 AM – 5 PM and includes lunch for conference attendees. Ticket pricing is as follows:

● Early-Bird Registration (only 150 available): $147

● Regular Registration: $197

● Workshops: $297

● All-Access Pass: $397

Register at: http://smdayjax.com

About Mashable’s Global Social Media Day

Social Media Day is a global movement originally started by Mashable a decade ago as a day to celebrate social media professionals and the technology. Today, most major cities throughout the world observe Social Media Day (June 30) and host large-scale conferences for the education of social media marketers.

About The Organizers

Jacksonville native and current Los Angeles resident, Carlos Gil, owner of Gil Media Co. says, “It’s an honor to be able to bring an event like Social Media Day to Northeast Florida along with notable, big-name speakers who otherwise might never get a chance to speak in the area.” Since moving away in 2014, after a successful career stint at Winn-Dixie where Carlos started social media for the company, he has professionally grown as an international keynote speaker which has given him the opportunity to form personal relationships with many of the speakers.

Local digital marketing expert and business owner of Savvy Outsourcing, Erin Gordon is the local organizer for this event. “I am so proud to mark Jacksonville as a hub for marketing-revolutionaries,” Erin says. She goes on to explain, ”Jacksonville is the perfect location for a digital marketing empire. We have the involved community needed to pull off an epic conference. Together with the sponsorship of UNF Department of Communications, we are able to offer a conference that will leave the attendees educated on the trends in social media and excited for the future of the industry. This will equip marketers to gain more transaction in their marketing efforts.”

Social Media Day Jax Sponsors

Social Media Day Jacksonville is organized by Carlos Gil of Gil Media Co., and Erin Gordon of Savvy Outsourcing. The event is sponsored by UNF Department of Communications, American Marketing Association of Jacksonville, Advertising Federation Association of Jacksonville, The Jacksonville Online Marketing Meetup, Gil Media Co., and Savvy Outsourcing.

For more information please contact carlos@gilmedia.co

About Social Media Day Conference

Now, in its second year, Social Media Day Jacksonville is a two-day conference extravaganza which brings together businesses who are looking to learn about social media marketing from the worlds most renown thought leaders on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and more.