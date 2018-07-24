Jackery, Honda Team Up On Solar Ready, Lithium Power License Deal

Honda by Jackery Official Licensed Products Include Portable Power Stations and Rugged Power Banks for the Outdoor Industry

Honda, the mobility company known for their performance and innovative technology, has paired up with Jackery, the Outdoor Industry leader in eco-friendly portable power solutions, to launch a new line of sustainable energy products at Outdoor Retailer’s Summer Market. The Honda brand is long known for its commitment to a sustainable future, making the collaborative line of portable power solutions a perfect addition to Honda’s upcoming launch of the 2019 Insight Hybrid.

The licensed product portfolio of these trusted brands features a series of portable power stations designed with the outdoor enthusiast in mind. The portable power stations feature a lithium battery and are complemented with optional, portable solar panel chargers that allow adventurers to enjoy an endless supply of power for extended time outdoors. “Our products and Honda’s commitment to sustainability really make this the perfect partnership to serve the outdoor industry,” explained Jackery CEO Z. Sun. “Our shared promise in product excellence will allow outdoor enthusiasts everywhere to enjoy more time outside without concern for powering their mobile devices.”

Demand for portable power outdoors continues to increase as technology continues to improve step for step with the desire to spend more time outside while remaining connected through personal electronics. Used for both recreational portable power as well as emergency backup power, the Honda by Jackery product portfolio meets the portable power needs of outdoorists in a variety of environments, including camping, climbing, hiking, and tailgating. The Honda by Jackery products are competitively priced and align with Jackery’s mission of developing energy solutions that power life experiences.

Honda by Jackery products will be available beginning in August through distribution by Ingram Micro and are backed by a 2-Year Warranty. The Honda by Jackery product line will be available via Jackery.com and through select Authorized Resellers.

The Honda by Jackery product line includes:

Honda HLS290 ($399)

Lithium-Ion portable power station featuring 290 Watt-hour energy storage. The HLS290 provides safe, quiet, mobile power to go places wherever your adventure takes you. Now you can charge up activity electronics such as drones, cameras, smart phones, and a host of other recreational equipment. The HLS290 is designed for an active outdoor lifestyle and also serves as a reliable power source in case of emergency.

Honda HLS 200 ($299)

The most compact and lightest Lithium-Ion portable power station in its class at only 2.6 pounds, the HLS 200 features 208 Watt-hour energy storage capacity. The HLS 200 features AC, 12V, and multiple USB ports (including USB-C) to power your mainstream electronics. The HLS 200 is designed for mobility with an easy travel handle and compact form factor.

Honda HSP 50 ($199)

Designed to be a companion for your off-grid travel, the Honda Solar Panel features a 50-Watt panel that collects solar power to directly charge USB electronics and the HLS 200 and 290 portable power stations. The HSP is rugged, lightweight, and easy to carry- making it the perfect companion to a Honda by Jackery portable power station.

Honda HPC 9000 ($59)

With an adventure-ready IP67 rating, the Honda by Jackery HPC 9000 is a rugged power bank featuring a 9,000 mAh power supply capable of going anywhere outdoor enthusiasts want to be. The HPC9000 is built to be weatherproof, dustproof, and shockproof. Honda by Jackery’s HPC9000 is a trusted companion for today’s mobile lifestyle and is perfect for powering phones, tablets and USB devices.

About Jackery

Jackery, established in 2012, develops and manufactures portable power and energy solutions. Jackery is headquartered in Milpitas, CA and was co-founded by a former Apple senior quality engineer and CEO Mr. Sun, a pioneer in the design and development of Li-battery technology. Jackery has earned the trust of millions of customers that rely on the company’s mobile chargers for both work and play. Jackery’s mission is to develop energy solutions to power life experiences.