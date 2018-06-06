Jackery Announces New Explorer Product Line

Solar-Ready, Lightweight, Portable Power Provides Best-In-Class Value

Milpitas, CA (PRUnderground) June 6th, 2018

Jackery, a trusted leader in portable power stations, introduces an expanded family of Lithium-based, solar-ready portable power solutions. The Jackery Explorer Series makes its debut today, starting with the Explorer 240 model.

The new Jackery Explorer Series, designed with the outdoor enthusiast in mind, offers an optional 50-watt Explorer Solar Panel that is foldable for optimal portability and an unlimited power source. The Explorer 240 boasts an efficient 7-hour charge time plugged into a wall outlet or car, and a 9-10 hour charge time with the solar panel in full sunlight. The Jackery Explorer 240 includes a variety of ports to support almost any device, including AC, DC, and USB power sources. Holding 240 watts of power fully charged, the Explorer 240 is capable of charging a MacBook up to 4 times, an iPhone X up to 20 times, or a GoPro over 35 times.

“Modern campers desire to stay connected while off-grid, whether it be to entertainment, productivity or practical devices. Now, consumers can be prepared and have fun with a Jackery Explorer,” said Z. Sun, CEO at Jackery. “The Explorer line-up allows Jackery to deliver tremendous value for a portable power station that is designed with safety and flexibility in mind.”

The Explorer 240 includes a smart display and built-in battery management system for maximum efficiency while ensuring that users are aware of exactly how much power remains in the unit, further enabling the outdoor adventurer to avoid running out of power at an inopportune moment. Built with portability as a priority, the Explorer 240 features a built-in handle and rugged casing to protect the honeycomb battery pack from the dents and dings that come with any great adventure. Weighing in at just over a mere 6.5 pounds, the Explorer 240 is a necessity for explorers of any size and strength.

The Jackery Explorer 240 ($299.99) and the foldable Explorer Solar Panel ($199.99) are shipping now, and are available at Amazon, Jackery.com, and select channel partners.

For more information, please visit www.Jackery.com.

About Jackery

Jackery, established in 2012, develops and manufactures portable power and energy solutions. Jackery is headquartered in Milpitas, CA and was co-founded by a former Apple senior quality engineer and CEO Mr. Sun, a pioneer in the design and development of Li-battery technology. Jackery has earned the trust of millions of customers that rely on the company’s mobile chargers for both work and play. Jackery’s mission is to develop energy solutions to power life experiences.