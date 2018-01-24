Jack White General Admission (GA)/Floor Seats: Ticket Down Adds Jack White Promo Code for Tour Dates

Ticket Down has cheap Jack White general admission tickets (GA) and floor seats for his "Boarding House Reach" tour; add promo/coupon/offer code JACK2018 for savings.

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Jack White tickets for his 2018 tour in support of his upcoming album, Boarding House Reach, which is scheduled to drop in late March. This blockbuster tour will get underway in April in his hometown of Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena and will culminate in August in Las Vegas at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. This beloved and incredibly talented music artist will also be a headliner at several outdoor music festivals this summer including Shaky Knees in Atlanta, Boston Calling and the Governors Ball in New York City.

Jack White 2018 “Boarding House Reach” Tour Dates:

04/19 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

04/20 – Milwaukee, WI at Eagles Ballroom

04/21 – Grand Rapids, MI at 20 Monroe

04/23 – Omaha, NE at Baxter Arena

04/24 – Bonner Springs, KS at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

04/25 – St. Louis, MO at Chaifetz Arena

04/27 – Dallas, TX at Bomb Factory

04/29 – Dallas, TX at Bomb Factory

04/30 – Houston, TX at Revention Music Center

05/01 – Houston, TX at Revention Music Center

05/02 – Austin, TX at Austin360 Amphitheater

05/04-06 – Atlanta, GA at Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/25-26 – Boston, MA at Boston Calling Music Festival

05/27 – Cooperstown, NY at Brewery Ommegang

05/29 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

06/01-03 – New York, NY at Governors Ball Music Festival

06/04 – Columbus, OH at Express Live!

06/06 – Cleveland, OH at Jacobs Pavillion at Nautica

06/07 – Rochester, NY at Dome Arena

06/08 – Lewiston, KY at Artpark Mainstage Theater

06/09 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

08/06 – Minneapolis, MN at The Armory

08/08 – Broomfield, CO at 1st Bank Center

08/09 – Salt Lake City, UT at SaltAir

08/11 – Portland, OR at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

08/12 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

08/13 – Seattle, WA at WAMU Theatre

08/15 – San Francisco, CA at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

08/19 – Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl

08/21 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena

08/22 – Phoenix, AZ at Comerica Theatre

08/23 – Las Vegas, NV at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

