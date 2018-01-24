Jack White General Admission (GA)/Floor Seats: Ticket Down Adds Jack White Promo Code for Tour Dates

Ticket Down has cheap Jack White general admission tickets (GA) and floor seats for his "Boarding House Reach" tour; add promo/coupon/offer code JACK2018 for savings.
New York, NY (PRUnderground) January 24th, 2018
Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Jack White tickets for his 2018 tour in support of his upcoming album, Boarding House Reach, which is scheduled to drop in late March. This blockbuster tour will get underway in April in his hometown of Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena and will culminate in August in Las Vegas at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. This beloved and incredibly talented music artist will also be a headliner at several outdoor music festivals this summer including Shaky Knees in Atlanta, Boston Calling and the Governors Ball in New York City.
Jack White 2018 “Boarding House Reach” Tour Dates:
04/19 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
04/20 – Milwaukee, WI at Eagles Ballroom
04/21 – Grand Rapids, MI at 20 Monroe
04/23 – Omaha, NE at Baxter Arena
04/24 – Bonner Springs, KS at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
04/25 – St. Louis, MO at Chaifetz Arena
04/27 – Dallas, TX at Bomb Factory
04/29 – Dallas, TX at Bomb Factory
04/30 – Houston, TX at Revention Music Center
05/01 – Houston, TX at Revention Music Center
05/02 – Austin, TX at Austin360 Amphitheater
05/04-06 – Atlanta, GA at Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/25-26 – Boston, MA at Boston Calling Music Festival
05/27 – Cooperstown, NY at Brewery Ommegang
05/29 – Washington, DC at The Anthem
06/01-03 – New York, NY at Governors Ball Music Festival
06/04 – Columbus, OH at Express Live!
06/06 – Cleveland, OH at Jacobs Pavillion at Nautica
06/07 – Rochester, NY at Dome Arena
06/08 – Lewiston, KY at Artpark Mainstage Theater
06/09 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage
08/06 – Minneapolis, MN at The Armory
08/08 – Broomfield, CO at 1st Bank Center
08/09 – Salt Lake City, UT at SaltAir
08/11 – Portland, OR at Veterans Memorial Coliseum
08/12 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena
08/13 – Seattle, WA at WAMU Theatre
08/15 – San Francisco, CA at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
08/19 – Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl
08/21 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena
08/22 – Phoenix, AZ at Comerica Theatre
08/23 – Las Vegas, NV at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
About TicketDown.com:
Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices.
Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any of the artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with or do we endorse any artists or venues in this release.
