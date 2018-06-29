‘Jack McAfghan: Reflections’ has Inspired Healing for Three Years

The inspirational story written by a dog has touched the lives of thousands of readers, yielding thousands of ‘Dear Jack’ letters

Tucson, AZ (PRUnderground) June 29th, 2018

Kate McGahan’s “Jack McAfghan: Reflections on Life with my Master” launched three years ago and since then has touched the lives of thousands of readers. The book is just shy of 200 five-star ratings on Amazon .

Written from the perspective of McGahan’s dog Jack, the book offers answers from beyond Rainbow Bridge. Jack shares his life on earth from puppyhood into adulthood, as well as his passage to Rainbow Bridge. From there he shares strategies for coping with loss and secrets to living a life full of love.

Reader reviews include stories about the loss of their own pets and how the story has helped them cope.

“This is not just another book! It is a story that sucks you right into the life of Jack and Kate and while you live their story you live your own story too. The feelings were my feelings. The loss was my loss. And the healing that took place in the story was the secret to my healing too. I’m reading the next book in the series now and — well, it’s doing the same thing. Helping me to grow beyond anything I ever dreamed possible,” said one reader.

Currently, there are three books available in the “Jack McAfghan Trilogy”. A new series begins later this year, the result of letters from readers seeking to make sense of it all.

More information can be found at http://www.katemcgahan.com , as well as at Jack’s blog at https://jackmcafghan.blogspot.com/ .

About Kate McGahan

Kate McGahan has 35+ years of experience in hospice counseling and clinical social work. Her works are designed to systematically inspire healing with entertaining stories that change the way readers think about life, loss, death and love.