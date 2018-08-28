J Rome: Soul Singing Reality Show Winner, and Beyoncé’s First Male Background Vocalist, Releases New Single and Music Video “4U”

R&B Singer J Rome Releases His Long Awaited New Single and Music Video “4U”.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) August 28th, 2018

R&B artist J Rome, releases his new single and music video “4 U” which is available on all digital platforms now. The silky soul vocalist is best known for winning ABC’s singing talent show “Duets”, singing viral YouTube videos, and for currently being one of Beyoncé’s background vocalists, “4 U” is a haunting ballad which J Rome co-wrote with two other songwriters, during what he describes as, “one of the most difficult periods of my life.” The music and the video exhibit his wide vocal ability and emotional range when rendering the song’s main themes of heartbreak, lost love, and regret. The music video was shot by the award winning producers/directors duo, Deondray Gossfield and Quincy Gossfield of The Russelli & Hall Company.

In a period of eight years, J Rome has gone from singing a viral “1+1” Beyoncé YouTube cover on his back porch, to now being the first male background singer to tour the world with the reigning queen of music, Beyoncé herself. Rolling Stone has acclaimed J Rome as “certainly one of the most seasoned and technically proficient amateurs in the game, and he already looks the part of a pop star.” Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has praised him saying, “J Rome stole America’s hearts with his silky smooth voice and the stage presence of a star!”

In 2012, J Rome’s popular cover songs on YouTube were discovered by country star Jennifer Nettles (Sugarland) and the producers of a singing competition show on ABC called “Duets”. Upon the show’s premiere, J Rome’s vocal ability, showmanship, and humble persona quickly won the hearts and votes of America and he eventually was crowned the winner of the first season.

After his win in front of millions, the show was canceled, and the contracts that he had received as a result quickly followed. Subsequently, J Rome who is also an Air Force veteran, found himself living in his car and songwriting for five months in between projects where he contemplated his next step. With laser focus, hard work, and more determination than ever, he continued to write and record. It was shortly after this period that he co-wrote his current single “4U.”

J Rome is currently on the On the Run II tour with Beyoncé and Jay-Z in Europe/North America. His new single “4U” was released on August 10th and is available to purchase and stream on all digital platforms. His video for “4U” is also currently available on VEVO and YouTube.

For further information go to www.theofficialjrome.com

About J Rome

J Rome has performed with Beyoncé during her acclaimed Coachella set, played the principle lead in the U.K. production ”Thriller Live”; a world tour tribute to the late great Michael Jackson, and opened for Grammy winning R&B artists Miguel and Ne-Yo. He has sung the Anthem in Miami, Florida before a Miami Dolphins game and for the Liberty Mutual sponsored “Road to Sochi Tour” which promoted the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. J Rome was also invited to take part in Michelle Obama’s Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) and performed at the annual Easter celebration at the White House alongside the likes of Ariana Grande, Big Sean, and more.