Ituran USA’s CEO Speaking at the Major BHPH/Subprime National Conference

Ariad Sommer Speaks at NIADA Regarding the Technological Advances of ControlIt GPS Solution.

Fort Lauderdale (PRUnderground) May 10th, 2018

Ituran USA is pleased to announce they will be speaking at the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) covering the new analytic tools & technological developments of their ControlIt GPS solution. The conference will be held from June 18 to June 21 at The Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, Florida.

ControlIt is exclusively designed for the BHPH & Subprime automotive finance industry, improving the management and mitigation of risks. Ituran USA’s most advanced vehicle GPS tracking systems offer customized tracking, reporting and analysis of the vehicle’s history.

Ituran’s newly launched concept of Portfolio Management by CBE (Critical Business Events) is the new era of GPS tracking systems. It will ultimately transform the BHPH industry from using a reactive solution to a more proactive solution. This provides finance companies the ability to manage their portfolios by exceptions based on critical business events such as tampering, low voltage, dead battery, tow alerts and many more. They can also receive push alerts, notifications and scheduled reports including alarming events. This presents a major transformation in managing subprime automotive portfolios and significantly increases the control over the assets.

A major addition to the Controlit UI is the device diagnostic capabilities that will allow the user to get significant & meaningful information extremely fast. Information such as tow alerts and vehicle located at an impound lot or insurance auction lot means that the dealer can act upon this information quickly and save a lot of dollars. This major change places GPS as a money saving tool rather than an expense.

About Ituran USA

Ituran USA (NASDAQ: ITRN) has been the global leader in vehicle GPS tracking since 1995. They provide services & solutions including vehicle tracking, asset protection, fleet management, stolen vehicle recovery, and 24-hour customer service & tech support. Known for their state of the art tech in countries all over the world, Ituran is one of the only GPS solution providers who owns the whole process from A to Z, including R&D, hardware manufacturing, software development, and customer service & support.