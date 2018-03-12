It’s Time to Book Your Hotel for Miami Open

This annual event, Miami Open, is happening soon, and now is a great time to plan your travels…..We have rooms available at Beacon Hotel South Beach…

Miami Beach, FL, USA (PRUnderground) March 12th, 2018

Miami Open 2018

It’s time for tennis again in Miami! This annual event, Miami Open, is happening soon, and now is a great time to plan your travels so that you can watch all of the upcoming tournament games right here in Miami! You not only need to purchase plane tickets and event tickets, but you also need to choose a great boutique hotel to stay at during your trip. We have rooms available at Beacon Hotel South Beach and we’re in a prime location, near the Crandon Park Tennis Center, so you’ll be close by for all the matches you want to see.

Get Ready for the Games

The 2018 Miami Open Tournament takes place from March 19th to April 1st on Key Biscayne and nearby Miami Beach. There are plenty of ticket packages and daily tickets still available. Crandon Park has a lot of convenient parking options available, too. Plenty of locals and travelers alike will be attending this exciting event.

Enjoy Extra Value and Amenities Included in Your Stay

Our hotel staff works hard to make every trip extra special. There are many perks included in your stay at our Ocean Drive hotel. This includes a free daily breakfast for all guests, comfortable Serta Heavenly beds with luxury linens, free premium Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and chairs. This adds more value and makes your stay at our Art Deco hotel that much more fun.

Book a Stay in the Perfect Location

When booking a hotel, location is key. Beacon Hotel South Beach is an oceanfront hotel — the beach is literally right across the street. This makes for a more convenient and relaxing stay. In addition, there are many nightlife destinations, eateries and shops within walking distance to our Miami Beach hotel. With so much fun to be had nearby, you won’t have to wander far.

Are you ready to attend the 2018 Miami Open tournament? If you still need event tickets or if you’re ready to book the perfect hotel, booking directly with our South Beach Hotel allows you to get the best rates available and extra perks!

About Beacon Hotel

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.