It’s Latitude Weekend! Have you Sorted your Festival Fashion? Be Jealous

We can’t believe Latitude is here already! The Summer has officially been ‘on’ for a while now. But, our usual marker of Glastonbury has been missing this year so we’ve been REALLY looking forward to Latitude!

manchester, Greater Manchester, United Kingdom (PRUnderground) July 13th, 2018

We can’t believe Latitude is here already! The Summer has officially been ‘on’ for a while now. But, our usual marker of Glastonbury has been missing this year so we’ve been REALLY looking forward to Latitude! If you’re lucky enough to have a ticket, you’ll no doubt be on your way, all set and sorted for an amazing weekend.

If, however, you’re planning on heading to one of the late Summer festivals coming up (Kendal Calling starts 26th July!) you may be thinking about your festival outfit/s! The big story this year in Women’s fashion is the denim skirt

We love this look worn by @cairooneill on our Instagram, of course if you’re in a muddy field you may want to re-think the footwear!

Traditional denim shorts/t-shirt/wellies is a classic (and in previous years essential with all the rain we usually experience). This year however is proving to be a little different (weather wise). Get your flip-flops out! We’re having a sunny Summer this year – meaning, wear what you like! Summer dresses, skinny jean and crop tops. You name it it’s on the cards.

Personally, we’re feeling the short skirt this year. With the weather this nice, why not get your legs out?! A simple ruffle skirt like the one above can be teamed with boots or trainers for a more casual day look. Or dressed up with ‘strappy’ high heeled sandals (field free environments only obvs).

Another Instagram look we love is worn by @rebekahfagan this lace up mini-skirt is another example of a short skirt you can dress up or down. Coupled with an on trend slogan t-shirt, it really is a great look!

If (God forbid) the weather does change and we’re looking a more chilled end to the Summer, there are still some cool ladies fashion looks that a little warmer. This tassled sweater is great to throw on with a pair of skinny jeans on a chilly Summer night!

Wherever you choose to go & whatever you choose to wear, have fun & be good!

About Be Jealous

Be Jealous is a brand new online Women’s fashion site, based in Manchester and specialising in cheap women’s fashion.