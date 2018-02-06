iTOi and Troxell Bring Machine Learning Assisted Video Solutions to Schools

Students and teachers can now bring video learning to the classroom with the innovative and patented video solution from iTOi and education solution provider Troxell.

Palo Alto, CA (PRUnderground) February 6th, 2018

Ask a 5th grade class who Cecil B. DeMille is and you’ll likely get no raised hands. Ask them who PewDiPie is and they’ll all have their hands up. In case you didn’t know, he’s a YouTube sensation with over 60 million channel subscribers. The power of video as a medium is undeniable in the lives of young people, yet most schools are under-equipped to educate students in video creation and on-screen presence when students are ready and willing at very young ages. iTOi and Troxell intend to change that.

For the last couple of years, Palo Alto-based startup iTOi (www.itoi.ai) has built and refined a patented, end-to-end video production platform that requires just an iPad to get started. It allows students and faculty to create professional-quality videos — with an integrated teleprompter — in less than 15 minutes and is already being implemented in select school districts. By partnering with Troxell (www.etroxell.com), a leader in educational technology products and application services for more than 60 years, professional-quality instant video is going to be much more accessible to schools everywhere.

The sales and business development team at Troxell is now able to offer the complete iTOi solution. Bob Berry, Troxell’s VP of Business Development, shared how iTOi fits into the solutions they provide by saying, “Troxell is excited to enter into this new relationship with iTOi. We envision numerous applications and uses in the Education Environment that we target. These applications include STEM/STEAM, broadcast sessions and student lessons. The teachers and students will be able to make high quality videos without the need of expensive cameras, crews or editing solutions. It’s all in the iTOi bundle!”

Troxell and iTOi will both be promoting this new offering together, in person, at the Texas Computer Education Association (TCEA) Convention and Exhibition in Austin, Texas this February 5 – 9. They’ll have the iTOi solution on display for visitors to see and experience first-hand. This event signifies the start of an ambitious plan to bring machine learning-assisted video creation to more schools in the very near future.

About Troxell

Troxell is the nation’s leading end-to-end solution provider for technology and collaborative solutions in K-12 and higher ed. With 65 offices nationwide, they combine large-scale purchasing power with the high-touch, consultative approach of a local specialist.

About iTOi

iTOi has been perfecting a solution that will democratize professional-quality video production. With the world’s first patented, machine learning-assisted, end-to-end video technology platform, iTOi makes creating high-quality videos fast and easy — without needing a camera, crew, or video editing skills. A recent graduate of the acclaimed Alchemist Accelerator, iTOi is poised to help schools and businesses affordably expand their use of video. Find more information about iTOi at http://www.itoi.ai.