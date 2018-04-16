iTi To Partner with U.S. Department of Commerce for Cross Border eCommerce Digital Strategy Considerations for Manufacturers Seminar

iTi announces upcoming seminar: Cross Border eCommerce Digital Strategy Considerations for Manufacturers in partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce. Seminars will be held across the Northeast starting April 30th.

Hartford, CT (PRUnderground) April 16th, 2018

Interpreters and Translators, Inc. (iTi) is pleased to announce that they will be partnering with the U.S. Commercial Service, the trade promotion arm of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, as a presenter for their upcoming Cross Border eCommerce Digital Strategy Considerations for Manufacturers seminar series.

iTi has partnered with the U.S. Commercial Service and International Trade Administration several times over the past 4 years to present on digital strategy in regards to website localization and translation on the global stage.

This half-day seminar will discuss how manufacturers can infuse the power of localization into their digital strategy and overall international communication strategies to increase online sales and profitability. The manufacturing business community is learning from the lessons of the retail industry and transitioning to a business model that is increasingly utilizing cross-border eCommerce sales channels.

The U.S. Commercial Service sometimes hears from clients, “I’m a manufacturer, we do not sell products via our website.” Meanwhile, statistics have shown that 89% of people are online researching for a business transaction, and they will spend less than a minute searching your website before deciding to leave or stay.

To support the Commercial Service in educating manufacturers on how to integrate a digital strategy into their existing business practices, iTi will present on the importance of translation and localization in the global marketplace.

English only accounts for 25% of the total 7+ billion internet users and 75% of the non-English speaking consumers say that they prefer to buy a product or service that offers information in their native language. Even when simply performing research, only offering a website in one language will ensure that your business is overlooked or passed by.

In an increasingly diverse national and global community, where businesses and individuals alike demand a tailored web experience, it’s more imperative than ever to understand how to effectively reach and communicate with clients worldwide. After all, how will clients find you if you’re not speaking or marketing your product in their language?

iTi’s presentation will include the current internet landscape in terms of language use, how an “English-only” mindset can potentially hurt your bottom line, and how to set yourself up for localization success. We’ll show you how to choose the best translation company, how to make the most of your translation budget, and how to create a stunning multilingual website that will reach and attract clients worldwide.

iTi will be presenting on the following dates at the following locations:

o April 30th – Parsippany, NJ

o May 2nd – White Plains, NY

o May 3rd – Middletown, CT

About Interpreters & Translators, Inc.

With more than 1,000 clients that rely on our high quality and extremely responsive service, Interpreters & Translators, Inc. provides multicultural language solutions in over 200 languages. We pride ourselves on personal service with a smile, flexibility, and custom solutions for each client. Our passion is facilitating communication among multilingual communities across Connecticut and the nation. Interpreters & Translators, Inc. employs a Quality Management System that is ISO 9001:2008 certified. For more information, please visit our website at www.ititranslates.com