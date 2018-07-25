iTi President, Francesco Pagano, Inducted Into Connecticut District Export Council

iTi President, Francesco Pagano, chosen to serve on the Connecticut District Export Council for iTi's positive and continuous support to local manufacturers in their export efforts.

Hartford, CT (PRUnderground) July 25th, 2018

Interpreters and Translators, Inc. is pleased to announce that President, Francesco Pagano, has been chosen to serve on the Connecticut District Export Council.

District Export Councils (DECs) are affiliated with the U.S. Department of Commerce and date back to 1973 when the President directed the Secretary of Commerce to establish DECs throughout the United States to stimulate greater participation in a national export effort. DECs encourage and support exports of goods and services that strengthen individual companies, stimulate U.S. economic growth and create jobs.

DECs are an organization of local community leaders appointed by the Secretary of Commerce whose knowledge of international business provides a source of professional advice to companies seeking to expand international sales. They also play a major role in the planning and coordination of export expansion activities of the U.S. Department of Commerce and serve as a communication link between the business community and the Department.

iTi has partnered with the U.S. Department of Commerce several times over the past 5 years on digital strategy educational seminars for manufacturers and exporters. In 2017, iTi was awarded the President’s “E” Award for Export Service. The “E” Award is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

“iTi has been supporting the Connecticut manufacturing and aerospace community for decades and we are proud to have received recognition for the contribution that effective communication plays when U.S. companies work internationally, often times across multiple languages and cultures.” Pagano remarked. He added, “I am honored to be dedicate our company resources and time to the Connecticut District Export Council and look forward to both counseling local business on exporting and international business as well as contributing to our local manufacturing community!”

With more than 1,000 clients that rely on our high quality and extremely responsive service, Interpreters & Translators, Inc. provides multicultural language solutions in over 200 languages. We pride ourselves on personal service with a smile, flexibility, and custom solutions for each client. Our passion is facilitating communication among multilingual communities across Connecticut and the nation. Interpreters & Translators, Inc. employs a Quality Management System that is ISO 9001:2008 certified. For more information, please visit our website at www.ititranslates.com